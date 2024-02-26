Aman Raj shares pro golf experience with aspiring golfers at Hyderabad Golf Association Club

For the 30-odd golfers at the Meenakshi Complimentary golf clinic at Hyderabad Golf Association Club here, it was a moment to remember when Asia’s top golfer, PGTI Winner, and Asian Tour Player Aman Raj shared his experiences and gave invaluable tips to them.

Aman Raj was imparting the finer nuances of golf and guided the boys, and girls on pursuing a career in this challenging yet rewarding field. The purpose of the clinic was to inspire and motivate them to improve their game and adopt the path to success.

The 27-year-old Aman Raj is widely regarded as one of the most successful professional Indian golfers, and his influence on the sport has been immense.

Throughout his career, Aman Raj has been actively engaged in promoting golf at various levels, especially among youngsters and aspiring golfers. He turned professional in April 2016 as the No. 1 Amateur in India. In 2016, he won the PGTI emerging player of the year title, with the highest earning among all the rookies during the season. He won his first professional tournament in the Jaipur Open in 2018 and is among the top 5 consistent players in the PTGI Order of Merit.

“Golf is more than just a game—it’s a journey of discipline, grit, and the passion to succeed,” “I vividly remember my early days at the Patna Golf Club, where I honed my skills under my father’s guidance. Today, I stand here as a professional golfer, and it is my duty to pass on the torch,” he said.

“These youngsters have the potential to shape the future of Indian golf, and I am thrilled to be part of this clinic hosted by Meenakshi,” the star golfer said.

“Meeting the golfing icon Aman Raj was truly inspirational, his tips on grip, stance, and mental focus were invaluable. I cannot wait to hit the fairways and apply what I have learned. Future forward, I imagine myself tee off alongside him in a professional tournament!,” said some of the golfers who attended the clinic.

“Golf is not just about swinging clubs; it is about character-building, camaraderie, and life skills. We are proud as a group to be associated with Aman Raj and bring him to the city, share his insights about professional golfing and we hope to see more young talents. learn, interact with him, the ethics and meticulous approach that he is famous for and emerge from our city’s greens,” said Mahesh Katragadda, Director of Meenakshi.