MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jeev, Jyoti and Atwal ready for Senior Open in Wales

The ‘Big Three’, as they are always called, have seven World Tour wins between them, five wins in Japan and one on the PGA TOUR among their total collection of 40 international titles.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 20:53 IST - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Indian trio of Arjun Atwal, Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa will be in action at the Senior Open golf tournament.
Indian trio of Arjun Atwal, Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa will be in action at the Senior Open golf tournament. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Indian trio of Arjun Atwal, Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa will be in action at the Senior Open golf tournament. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Top Indian golfers Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal and Jyoti Randhawa have never played a Major together in their regular career, but now at 50-plus, they will compete at the wet and windy Royal Porthcawl here for the Senior Open, one of the Majors for players over 50 years of age.

Relishing the thought of being back together at the same event, just as they had done for two decades and more from junior days to pro days before moving past 50 (to become seniors), they were excited to hook up despite the wet and windy weather.

“We loved playing with each other and this is a new beginning,” Jeev said.

The ‘Big Three’, as they are always called, have seven World Tour wins between them, five wins in Japan and one on the PGA TOUR among their total collection of 40 international titles. While Jeev was twice Asia No 1, the other two were on top once each.

Shubhankar Sharma finishes tied-eighth, the best by an Indian golfer at the British Open

Jeev played and missed the cut at the Senior Open last year when it was held at Gleneagles. Atwal and Randhawa, on their part, are playing their maiden Senior Major.

Atwal has played three senior events before this week and two of them have been Majors and he made the cut in both. For Randhawa, it will be his debut in seniors.

“This will be my fourth Senior event and three have been Majors. I am going to play a mix of Seniors and a few events that I can get on in the PGA TOUR,” said Atwal, the only Indian who has won on the biggest Tour in the world.

Jeev has been playing a lot of Senior events around the world — a few in the US and several others in Europe and Japan, too. He has had some top-10s, too, but none in Majors.

“I love the links and the Royal Porthcawl was my introduction to Links golf when I was about 15. We came for a Junior Amateur event. We (Amandeep Johl and Uttam Singh Mundy) had travelled from Paris and had run out of money,” Jeev recalled.

“We were helped by the Indian embassy to get visas and when we came here, we saw wind and rain and weather like this for the first time and played golf in it. I just fell in love with Links golf,” he added.

After winning his first World Tour — then called the European Tour — event in China, Jeev became the only Indian to have won three more in Europe: the Scottish Open in Scotland, the Masters at Valderrama and the Austrian Open.

“That win in Scotland is still one of my best,” said Jeev.

Randhawa was drawing plans for a month-long stay in Europe for a few events and when he saw that the Senior Open was in Wales, he decided to give the Qualifiers a shot.

“I did it just like and got one of the spots. It will be fun to be back with my old friends (Jeev and Arjun) and lots of others who I played golf with for so many years on European and Asian Tours,” he said.

All three heaped their praise on the young Shubhankar Sharma, who played outstanding golf to finish in top-10. Sharma was tied-8th and was the only player in the entire field to play a bogey-free round.

Jeev called it “a fantastic performance by the young boy”.

“He was up there and anything could have happened. And I think that’s a great finish by the young man finishing eighth. I am proud of him. I think the country should be proud of him for the performance he’s put out there,” he said.

Related Topics

Jeev Milkha Singh /

Arjun Atwal /

Jyoti Randhawa /

Shubhankar Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jeev, Jyoti and Atwal ready for Senior Open in Wales
    PTI
  2. Miami and MLS roll out the red carpet for their Messi-ah
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  3. Indian men’s, women’s football teams to participate in 2022 Asian Games after Sports Ministry exemption
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 26
    Team Sportstar
  5. WFI elections set for new wrestling president with Brij Bhushan out of contention
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Jeev, Jyoti and Atwal ready for Senior Open in Wales
    PTI
  2. Akshay Bhatia earns big win at Barracuda in playoff
    Reuters
  3. Shubhankar Sharma finishes tied-eighth, the best by an Indian golfer at the British Open
    PTI
  4. Brian Harman wins Open Championship for first major
    Reuters
  5. Shubhankar Sharma eyeing best finish by Indian at The Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jeev, Jyoti and Atwal ready for Senior Open in Wales
    PTI
  2. Miami and MLS roll out the red carpet for their Messi-ah
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  3. Indian men’s, women’s football teams to participate in 2022 Asian Games after Sports Ministry exemption
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 26
    Team Sportstar
  5. WFI elections set for new wrestling president with Brij Bhushan out of contention
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment