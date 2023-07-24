MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

_DSC9226.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shubhankar Sharma finishes tied-eighth, the best by an Indian golfer at the British Open

Sharma produced rounds 68-71-70-70, all four being par or better and was tied at eighth place. His result was the second-best by an Indian in any Major behind the T-5 by Anirban Lahiri at the 2015 PGA Championships.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 10:11 IST , HOYLAKE - 3 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Shubhankar Sharma plays his tee shot on the 1st during the final day of the British Open Golf Championships.
India’s Shubhankar Sharma plays his tee shot on the 1st during the final day of the British Open Golf Championships. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Shubhankar Sharma plays his tee shot on the 1st during the final day of the British Open Golf Championships. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Shubhankar Sharma produced the best-ever result by an Indian at golf’s oldest Major, the Open Championships, as he finished tied-eighth here on Sunday.

Sharma, playing his third Open, was the only player on the final day to log a bogey-free round of 1-under 70 for a total of 5-under 279. He finished Tied-eighth, earning a recall to the Open in 2024 as well.

Sharma’s result was also the second-best by an Indian in any major, behind the T-5 by Anirban Lahiri at the 2015 PGA Championships.

READ | Brian Harman wins Open Championship for first major

Jeev Milkha Singh was also T-9 at the 2008 PGA Championships. The previous best by an Indian at an Open was T-27 by Jyoti Randhawa in 2004 at Royal Troon, where the Open returns next year.

The runaway winner was the short left-hander from the United States, Brian Harman, who refused to fall prey to nerves as he had six years ago in the US Open.

He started the wet and soggy final day at Royal Liverpool Golf Club with a five-shot lead and finished six ahead of a foursome — Tom Kim (67), Sepp Straka (69), Jason Day (69), and Jon Rahm (70), who were all tied at 7-under 277.

Sharma, who made the cut on his 27th birthday on Friday, and Cameron Young were tied eighth at 5-under 279, while Rory McIlroy (68) and Argentine Emiliano Grillo (68) were tied sixth.

Sharma called his play during the week and the final round in particular “the best I have played in such conditions.” “Without doubt, it was the best I have played and on such a challenging course,” he said.

Sharma produced rounds 68-71-70-70, all four rounds being par or better, and was tied for eighth place. His two previous finishes in the Open were both T-51.

The 2024 Open will be held at the Royal Troon, and the final day will be on Sharma’s 28th birthday.

“The Open is always around my birthday, so it is always a double celebration,” he had said earlier.

He had kept the celebrations on hold this week but said that with friends and family here, they would all be held next week.

“Right now, I am just thrilled with the week’s result. It is something I have always believed in. The last few weeks I played good golf, but things did not come together, and this week, right from the start, I had a good feeling,” said Sharma.

Talking of records, Sharma said, “I am not playing for records. I just want to play my best golf. Jeev, Jyoti, and Anirban are all great players. To be mentioned along with them is an honour by itself.”

Sharma started with 13 pars and then had a birdie on the 14th and later missed birdie putts on the 17th and 18th by the closest margins.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shubhankar Sharma /

British Open /

Rory McIlroy /

Jeev Milkha Singh /

Anirban Lahiri

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shubhankar Sharma finishes tied-eighth, the best by an Indian golfer at the British Open
    PTI
  2. Deodhar Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1: Central 72/3 (23 overs) v East; Mulani strikes for West vs North East; streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dhoni: 'Split captaincy doesn't work in India'
    Praveen Sudevan
  4. Sushil vs. Narsingh — It’s a question of fairness
  5. China’s Zheng Qinwen beats Jasmine Paolini to win Palermo Open
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Shubhankar Sharma finishes tied-eighth, the best by an Indian golfer at the British Open
    PTI
  2. Brian Harman wins Open Championship for first major
    Reuters
  3. Shubhankar Sharma eyeing best finish by Indian at The Open
    Reuters
  4. The Open 2023: Harman stays five clear as Rahm makes his move
    Reuters
  5. Brian Harman fires 65, takes commanding lead at The Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shubhankar Sharma finishes tied-eighth, the best by an Indian golfer at the British Open
    PTI
  2. Deodhar Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1: Central 72/3 (23 overs) v East; Mulani strikes for West vs North East; streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dhoni: 'Split captaincy doesn't work in India'
    Praveen Sudevan
  4. Sushil vs. Narsingh — It’s a question of fairness
  5. China’s Zheng Qinwen beats Jasmine Paolini to win Palermo Open
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment