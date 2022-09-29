Kapil Dev-Grand Thornton Invitational: Parikh catches up with Kartik after third round

Varun Parikh fired the day’s best five-under 67 to catch up with overnight leader Kartik Sharma in the lead after three rounds of the inaugural Kapil Dev-Grand Thornton Invitational golf tournament at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Thursday.

After a bogey on the second hole, Varun did not put a foot wrong all day. He fired birdies on the fourth and ninth holes and then produced four more birdies in the space of five holes between the 11th and 15th holes.

“I hit it solid and kept it in play. I hit a lot of fairways and greens and just followed my gameplan. I was a little calmer today as I knew that with a four or five-under you’re always in contention at this course. I’m just going to stick to the same gameplan in the last round," said Parikh, winner of this year's PGTI Qualifying School.

In sharp contrast, Kartik faced a dramatic meltdown on the back-nine after a flawless 31, including an ‘eagle’ on the par-5 eighth hole, on the front-nine.

On the inward nine, Kartik dropped a shot each on the 11th and the 14th holes before finishing with a hat-trick of bogeys.

"The more you play this course, the more you learn. I feel I have a little more advantage with this being my home course. I know the right areas to hit. But one has still got to execute those shots," said Kartik.

With the top 13 players locked within six strokes, the final round of this Rs. 1 crore event promises an exciting finish.