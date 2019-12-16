More Sports Golf Golf Kevin Tway, Rory Sabbatini charge to QBE Shootout title Kevin Tway and Rory Sabbatini charged to victory at the QBE Shootout in Florida. Dejan Kalinic 16 December, 2019 09:20 IST Rory Sabbatini (in picture) and Kevin Tway managed an eagle, 11 birdies and a bogey during the four-ball format in the final round at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 16 December, 2019 09:20 IST Kevin Tway and Rory Sabbatini fired a final-round 12-under 60 to win the QBE Shootout by two strokes on Sunday. The duo managed an eagle, 11 birdies and a bogey during the four-ball format in the final round at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida. They were just four under through nine, but were superb on the back nine, birdieing six holes and managing the eagle at the par-five 14th. 2019 QBE Shootout Champions! Congratulations @RorySabs and @KevinTway pic.twitter.com/1GJIX6jMJy— QBE Shootout (@QBEshootout) December 15, 2019 Tway and Sabbatini finished at 31 under, two shots clear of J.T. Poston and Jason Kokrak (62). Harold Varner III and Ryan Palmer (63), and Brendon Todd and Billy Horschel (63), were tied for third at 28 under. Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell fired a nine-under 63 in the third and final round to end up outright fifth. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.