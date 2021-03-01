Lahiri finishes T-39 in Puerto Rico Open

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded 2-under 70 -- his fourth straight under par -- in the final round to finish tied-39th at the Puerto Rico Open. Lahiri ended with a total of 6-under 282.

Lahiri, starting from the 10th, bogeyed the 13th and 16th but had back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th. The birdie on the 18th made up for the bogey on the third day at the same hole.

On the second nine, he birdied the second and fifth and parred the rest.

The tied-39th place was, however, far from satisfactory for the Indian playing his seventh season on the PGA Tour. “It was not the kind of a week I was looking for, but I do take some positives and hopefully the next start will go off better,” said Lahiri.