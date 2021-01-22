More Sports Golf Golf Lahiri off to a fine start with 68, lies 15th at American Express golf tournament Anirban Lahiri opened with a bogey, but steadied himself to pick five birdies and finish with a solid round in the American Express golf tournament. PTI 22 January, 2021 16:38 IST Anirban Lahiri was in fine touch in the opening round of the American Express golf tournament. - Getty Images PTI 22 January, 2021 16:38 IST Anirban Lahiri got off to a fine start with a four-under 68 and was lying tied 15th after the first round of the American Express golf tournament.The Indian opened with a bogey, but steadied himself to pick five birdies and finish with a solid round on a course that is more difficult of the two on which the PGA Tour tournament is being played.Brandon Hagy, a late replacement for Jon Rahm in the field, carded a 64 highlighted by 10 birdies to take the lead. Korea's Byeong Hyun An got his New Year off to a near perfect start by firing a seven-under 65 in the first round with seven birdies on the Nicklaus Tournament Course.READ: Anirban Lahiri set for Amex golf in California on PGA Tour "I got off to a shaky start a with a couple of average shots. I just started the day and it was actually a good putt for par. It was a break that went over the lip so that was a bit weak like I've been feeling and against the run of play," Lahiri said."I did hit a few iron shots that kind of finished right where I wanted to hit them. But I got it back later in the round. I've been partying really good but I haven't really had a lot of luck from long range so it was nice to see one of the really big ones go in," he added.Hagy made a string of three consecutive birdies on three occasions en route to his lowest score since posting his career-low of nine-under 63 at La Quinta Country Club in round two of last season's American Express. It fell a stroke shy of career-low, while Byeong Hun An came in with five missed cuts in seven starts.Si Woo Kim was among the bunch of players at 66 while two other Koreans Sungjae Im and K H Lee registered 68s.Making his first start in The American Express, Brooks Koepka posted an even-par 72 at Nicklaus Tournament course.Tournament host Phil Mickelson was way behind at T-132 after a two-over 74 at Nicklaus Tournament course and last week's winner at the Sony Open Kevin Na opened with a three-over 75 at Stadium Course. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.