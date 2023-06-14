Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

McIlroy sees ‘big steps of progress’ before U.S. Open bid

McIlroy cancelled his pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday, a week after he addressed the fallout from the announcement of a merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf at the Canadian Open.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 13:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Rory McIlroy plays a shot during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open Championship.
Rory McIlroy plays a shot during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open Championship. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Rory McIlroy plays a shot during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open Championship. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World number three Rory McIlroy said he has made “big steps of progress” in his game before he begins the U.S. Open with renewed focus and tries to end a nine-year barren run in majors.

McIlroy cancelled his pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday, a week after he addressed the fallout from the announcement of a merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf at the Canadian Open.

The 34-year-old, missed the cut at the 2023 Masters and finished seventh at the PGA Championship, ended in a share of ninth in Toronto for his third consecutive top-10 finish on the PGA Tour.

ALSO READ
Podcast: Can we safely call Novak Djokovic the GOAT now?

“I’m building toward something,” McIlroy said. “I’m certainly feeling a lot better coming into this major championship than I was going to Oak Hill.

“I sort of pieced it together around Oak Hill and did okay, but the last two performances - minus the two Sundays - have been really big steps of progress and it’s just about trying to build on that.”

McIlroy won the U.S. Open in 2011 at Congressional Country Club, storming to victory while setting the mark for the lowest 72-hole score in the tournament’s history at 16-under-par 268.

The Northern Irishman - who will tee off with LIV’s Brooks Koepka and former masters champion Hideki Matsuyama in the first round on Thursday - has posted four consecutive top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open.

“I’ve had my ups and downs in this tournament but I’ve started to figure out how to handle U.S. Open conditions and tests,” McIlroy said.

“I think there’s certainly a lot more patience in my game than there used to be.”

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McIlroy sees ‘big steps of progress’ before U.S. Open bid
    Reuters
  2. East Bengal signs Nishu Kumar from Kerala Blasters on one-year loan deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. England’s ‘serial winners’ can end trophy drought, says Mings
    Reuters
  4. Podcast: Can we safely call Novak Djokovic the GOAT now?
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Messi, Argentina set to pull a big crowd in Beijing exhibition game against Australia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. McIlroy sees ‘big steps of progress’ before U.S. Open bid
    Reuters
  2. Rahm moving on from shock of PGA Tour-LIV deal, preparing for U.S. Open
    AP
  3. ‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title
    AP
  4. PGA Tour chief Monahan steps back due to ‘medical situation’
    AFP
  5. Dustin Johnson: Bosses confirmed LIV schedule won’t change
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McIlroy sees ‘big steps of progress’ before U.S. Open bid
    Reuters
  2. East Bengal signs Nishu Kumar from Kerala Blasters on one-year loan deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. England’s ‘serial winners’ can end trophy drought, says Mings
    Reuters
  4. Podcast: Can we safely call Novak Djokovic the GOAT now?
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Messi, Argentina set to pull a big crowd in Beijing exhibition game against Australia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment