Podcast: Can we safely call Novak Djokovic the GOAT now?

Published : Jun 14, 2023 13:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Novak Djokovic insists it is “disrespectful” to hail him as the greatest player of all time after clinching a record-breaking 23rd men’s Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Nihit Sachdeva and N Sudarshan break down this GOAT debate and look back at the best and worst from Roland Garros this season while also discussing what to focus on before the Grand Slam caravan moves to Wimbledon.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE