Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Podcast: Can we safely call Novak Djokovic the GOAT now?

In this episode of Sportstar Podcast, we look back at the singles champions at Roland Garros this season- Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, the significance of the records they set with their triumphs and the road to Wimbledon.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 13:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva

Novak Djokovic insists it is “disrespectful” to hail him as the greatest player of all time after clinching a record-breaking 23rd men’s Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Nihit Sachdeva and N Sudarshan break down this GOAT debate and look back at the best and worst from Roland Garros this season while also discussing what to focus on before the Grand Slam caravan moves to Wimbledon.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE

Related Topics

French Open /

Novak Djokovic /

Iga Swiatek /

Roland Garros

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England’s ‘serial winners’ can end trophy drought, says Mings
    Reuters
  2. Podcast: Can we safely call Novak Djokovic the GOAT now?
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Messi, Argentina set to pull a big crowd in Beijing exhibition game against Australia
    AP
  4. Brazil holds out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach
    AP
  5. Covid-delayed Asian Games defy ‘difficulties’ to enter home straight
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Podcast

  1. Podcast: Can we safely call Novak Djokovic the GOAT now?
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
  2. PODCAST: Devendra Bundela on playing domestic cricket; Attempts to break into the Indian team; the revival of MP cricket and more
    Vijay Lokapally
  3. PODCAST: Suresh Shastri recalls his time playing for Rajasthan, umpiring ; Catching a ball-tampering incident and more
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. PODCAST: Ex-Hyderabad cricketer Kanwaljit Singh on playing 100 first-class games, not playing for India due to a mix up and more
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. PODCAST: Haryana cricketer Sarkar Talwar speaks about playing with Kapil Dev; Coaching Mohammed Kaif, Gautam Gambhir and more
    Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England’s ‘serial winners’ can end trophy drought, says Mings
    Reuters
  2. Podcast: Can we safely call Novak Djokovic the GOAT now?
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Messi, Argentina set to pull a big crowd in Beijing exhibition game against Australia
    AP
  4. Brazil holds out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach
    AP
  5. Covid-delayed Asian Games defy ‘difficulties’ to enter home straight
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment