PGA Tour's International Tours to launch new series in August The first seven events of the series, designed for golfers who compete on developmental tours, will be 54-hole stroke-play tournaments played in the Southeastern United States. Reuters 14 July, 2020 20:56 IST The champion of the final tournament and the top two players on the series-long points list will receive sponsor exemptions into a 2021 PGA Tour tournament. The PGA Tour's International Tours on Tuesday announced a new U.S.-based, eight-tournament series that will start next month in Georgia amid the COVID-19 outbreak with sponsor exemptions into the top circuit on the line.The first seven events of the series, designed for golfers who compete on developmental tours, will be 54-hole stroke-play tournaments played in the Southeastern United States.The series-ending Oct. 26-30 tournament, a 72-hole event, will be held at a site to be determined.READ: PGA Tour to finish season with no spectators amid COVID-19The champion of the final tournament and the top two players on the series-long points list will receive sponsor exemptions into a 2021 PGA Tour tournament."We have so many gifted, hard-working players who were anxious to play this season on their respective Tours before the affects of COVID-19 caused us to change our plans," Rob Ohno, PGA Tour Senior Vice President, International Tours, said in a news release."To be able to provide this series and these quality playing opportunities is very gratifying."The series - which will contested by members from PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Mackenzie TourPGA Tour Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China - begins in the first week of August with three events in Georgia. The fourth tournament will be in Alabama, while the next three are scheduled in Florida.