Echavarria wins PGA Puerto Rico Open

Colombia’s Nico Echavarria held his nerve to seal a maiden professional victory at the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open on Sunday, carding a four-under-par 68 to win by two strokes.

Echavarria, who had taken a two-shot lead after Saturday’s third round, took the title after finishing with three birdies on the back nine at Rio Grande’s Grand Reserve Golf Club to close on 21 under.

Akshay Bhatia of the United States took second place after a final-round charge that threatened to eclipse Echavarria.

Bhatia started with a bogey but then rattled in eight birdies for a seven-under-par 65, leaving him at 19 under.

His round finished with four straight birdies but it was ultimately not enough to deny Echavarria his first title since turning professional six years ago.

Nate Lashley and Carson Young were tied for third on 16 under, with Michael Kim alone in fifth place on 15 under.