Rahil Gangjee opens season in Japan with 1-under 70

India’s Rahil Gangjee carded a one-under 70 in the first round of the Kansai Open Golf Championship. He is placed tied-60th.

This is Gangjee’s first appearance on the Japan Golf Tour in 2022. Gangjee played the front nine in 1-over and then had three birdies - on 11th, 13th and 18th - against one bogey on 12th.

Mikiya Akutsu topped the leaderboard, firing a superb 63 to give himself a one-shot lead over Hirotaka Ashizawa, Takahiro Hataji, Taiga Semikawa, Naoyuki Kataoka and Mitsumasa Tamura. Defending champion Rikuya Hoshino is two shots adrift after a solid 65; he is joint seventh.

Australia’s Anthony Quayle shot a five-under-par 66 to tie for the 12th spot after the opening round.