Rory McIlroy bumps Brooks Koepka out of top 10

Rory McIlroy climbed back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings following his first win in 18 months and knocked Brooks Koepka out of that group in the process.

McIlroy's one-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship vaulted him up six spots to No. 7 after having fallen to his lowest ranking in a decade. Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters in his only event since a March knee procedure, fell two spots to No. 12.

Dustin Johnson withdraws from Byron Nelson with knee discomfort

Bryson DeChambeau climbed to a career-best No. 4 in the world with his tie for ninth at the Quail Hollow Club. It was a remarkable turnaround for DeChambeau, who had to scramble back to North Carolina from Dallas on Saturday morning after thinking he had missed the cut.

He is now behind only Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm in the world rankings. DeChambeau climbed past Xander Schauffele, who finished T14 at the Wells Fargo to drop to No. 5.

Schauffele is followed in the top 10 by Collin Morikawa, McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Tyrrell Hatton and Webb Simpson.

Rory McIlroy wins at Wells Fargo to end 18-month drought

Rahm (+850) is the current favourite by DraftKings for this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, the final event before the PGA Championship. DeChambeau is listed at +900, followed by Johnson and Jordan Spieth at +1200.

McIlroy is not in the field this week, but Sunday's victory was the first for the Northern Irishman since 2019, marking the second-longest drought of his career. It was his 19th career tournament win and third at the Wells Fargo, which was the site of his first PGA Tour victory back in 2010.

Also reaching a new career-high this week is Mexico's Abraham Ancer, who rose to No. 19 in the rankings with his solo second behind McIlroy. Viktor Hovland remained No. 11 with his second consecutive T3.