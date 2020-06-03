More Sports Golf Golf Ryder Cup decision expected by end of the month The European Tour and the PGA will have “conversations” about the Ryder Cup soon, now that the revamped schedules of both tours have been announced. AP Washington 03 June, 2020 17:31 IST The Ryder Cup is still on schedule for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. - Getty Images AP Washington 03 June, 2020 17:31 IST The chief executive of the European Tour says the fate of this year’s Ryder Cup will be decided by the end of the month.Keith Pelley says in an interview with the McKellar Journal podcast that the European Tour and the PGA will have “conversations” about the Ryder Cup now that the revamped schedules of both tours have been announced.Pelley says there will be “a direction at the end of the month.”READ | Indian Open stays on European Tour, new dates to be released soon The Ryder Cup is still on schedule for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin despite massive disruption to the sports schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak.It could be held without fans but golfers like Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are among those saying they are against that idea. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.