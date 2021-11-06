More Sports Golf Golf Jaglan finishes 11th, Japan's Nakajima wins Asia Pacific in a play-off Shubham Jaglan finished Tied-11th at the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship, the third best finish by an Indian in 12 editions of the event. PTI DUBAI 06 November, 2021 23:53 IST Keita Nakajima booked himself a berth at the 2022 Masters and the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews by winning a play-off on the second extra hole over Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho. (File Image) - Getty Images PTI DUBAI 06 November, 2021 23:53 IST Shubham Jaglan played his fourth straight under par round at the 12th Asia Pacific Amateur Championship to end Tied-11th, the third best finish by an Indian in 12 editions of the event.Jaglan did have four birdies but he also missed a lot of makeable putts. He also had two dropped two shots. His rounds of 70-68-69-69 saw him total 8-under 276 and placed just outside the top-10. It was a finish that will surely see him move up well from his current World Amateur Golf Ranking of 483.RELATED| Aditi, Tvesa make the cut at Aramco Saudi Ladies International Of the other two Indians, who made the cut, Milind Soni (76) crumbled at the end with a bogey-triple bogey finish and was T-41, after being around T25 for the first three days. Akshay Neranjan (76) closed with a double bogey at the end to be T-45th. Rohan Dhole Patil, Arjun Gupta, Arkesh Bhatia and Aryan Roopa Anand missed the cut.Meanwhile, World No. 1 amateur Keita Nakajima lived up to the billing of being the favourite. He booked himself a berth at the 2022 Masters and the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews by winning a play-off on the second extra hole over Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho, a surprise star, who was denied a present ahead of his 21st birthday next Saturday.Jaglan, at one stage looked set even for a Top-5 as he was 3-under through 10 holes. "My game was really good for the first few holes. I was hitting it really close and gave myself a lot of good chances. So, I worked it to 3-under par through 10 but it was also frustrating because though I was giving myself a lot of good chances, I didn't convert many putts," he said."After the bogey on 13, I had a good look at 14 and did not make it - it was only six feet. And I three-putted 17 as well. So it was kind of a slow round. Yet overall I am happy."This is the biggest tournament I've played in my career, and I'm very happy with the way I played and I felt calm throughout the four rounds," he added.RELATED| Bogey-free 66 takes Lahiri to fifth in Mexico Hong Kong’s Kho (65) lying T-5 overnight turned in a dramatic six-hole run with five birdies between ninth and 14th and set the target of 14-under. Nakajima, who held a one-shot lead over two-time champion Yuxin Lin (71), also had a four-shot lead over Kho, who was not in the picture till the back nine.China's Jin Bo (68), whose brother won AAC in 2015, and Korea’s Cho Wooyoung (65) were Tied-third. Defending champion Yuxin Lin gunning for a third title, ended T-7 after a triple and a double bogey. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :