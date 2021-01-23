Small errors cost Lahiri big, misses cut at US event

Anirban Lahiri made small errors but paid a big price for it as he missed the cut at the American Express Championships.

The Indian ace, who was the Asian Tour number one in 2015 before getting to the PGA Tour, made some clubbing errors on an unusually tough day at the Nicklaus Tournament course, which usually plays easier of the two facilities in use this week.

Following up on a solid 68 on Stadium Course, Lahiri carded one-over 73 at Nicklaus Course and missed the cut by one shot.

Korea's Sungjae Im of Korea rode a hot putter to seize a one-shot lead with 7-under 65 at PGA West Stadium Course. The 22-year-old rising star is 11-under 133 for 36 holes. Countryman Si Woo Kim (68) is 12-under 134 among five players chasing him.

Danielle Kang takes lead into weekend in LPGA Tour opener

"Definitely a tough day. Actually I didn't play that bad. Made a couple of errors in clubbing like on the ninth hole I found the water with my second shot. I was probably was in between clubs," Lahiri said.

"It was really a tough day with the wind swirling around and was quite cold. In all honesty I thought the Nicklaus Tournament course that we played today was actually playing harder than the stadium.

"Greens were rock hard and you know it was it was just a difficult day. I saw a stat that showed it actually played half a shot harder and that doesn’t surprise me," said Lahiri.

Chasing Sungjae Im are Si Woo Kim, American Tony Finau (66), Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (65), Nick Taylor of Canada (66) and overnight leader Brandon Haggy of the US (70) joined Kim on 134.

"The double bogey on eighth really hurt again. I hit the wrong club off the tee with an eight instead of seven and went to the back bunker and there was no sand. It's just one of those things. It was difficult to hit the ball close today. The conditions were not easy."

Abu Dhabi Championship: Hatton holds five-shot lead, moves ahead of McIlroy

"I made a few small mistakes that cost me two-three shots. But other than that I didn't really play bad so I'm very bummed. I won't say I'm angry because I definitely didn't play bad enough to not be playing the weekend.”

Lahiri will now play at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines next week.