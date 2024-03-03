MagazineBuy Print

Tiger Woods wins Bob Jones Award, highest USGA honour

Woods typically is honoured for his performances on the course, where he has won 15 majors among his 82 career victories on the PGA Tour.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 10:46 IST , FAR HILLS, NEW JERSEY - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tiger Woods has been selected to receive the Bob Jones Award, the highest honour from the USGA that recognizes his commitment to sportsmanship and respect for golf’s traditions.

Woods typically is honoured for his performances on the course, where he has won 15 majors among his 82 career victories on the PGA Tour.

“This award goes beyond playing performance, recognizing the lasting impact of one person’s journey that has forever changed the image and growth of golf,” said Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA. “There are very few who stand alongside Tiger Woods in terms of on-course accomplishments, and he is in a class of his own when it comes to the impact he has made on the game and future generations who will play it.”

Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022, and he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump in 2019.

Woods is a nine-time USGA champion, winning three straight U.S. Junior Amateurs, followed by three straight U.S. Amateurs, and then the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (2000), Bethpage Black (2002) and Torrey Pines (2008).

“Bob Jones was a pillar of our game because of the integrity with which he played it, and I’m truly humbled to receive the award that bears his name and join the many who have received it before me who continue his legacy,” Woods said in a statement.

Jones won the Grand Slam in 1930 when it was comprised of the US Open, U.S. Amateur, British Open and British Amateur. He later co-founded Augusta National Golf Club and created the Masters.

Off the golf course, Woods launched what now is called the TGR Foundation that emphasizes educational opportunities, along with STEM-based learning at the TGR Learning Lab in California. He also has started a golf course design firm. One of his courses in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, hosted a PGA Tour event last fall.

Woods will be honored June 12 during the US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

Previous winners include Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, Mickey Wright and Ben Hogan, and former President George H.W. Bush.

