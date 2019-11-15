More Sports Golf Golf Anyone know the rule for a mongoose attack on your golf ball? - Fleetwood in Sun City puzzler Tommy Fleetwood was approaching the end of his first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City when a group of mongooses took a liking to his ball. John Skilbeck 15 November, 2019 05:00 IST Mongooses grabbed the attention at Sun City. - Getty Images John Skilbeck 15 November, 2019 05:00 IST Tommy Fleetwood encountered a new hazard on a golf course at the Nedbank Challenge as marauding mongooses stole the spotlight at Sun City.The Englishman was approaching the end of his opening round when his second shot to the 17th, over water, was pounced upon by a gang of the curious small mammals.They had been happily playing and munching the putting surface when Fleetwood's ball landed from a great height.ALSO READ | Tiger Woods to play upgraded Genesis InvitationalAs it bounced on and settled around 25 feet from the hole, the mongooses' interest was piqued and a scurrying pair immediately pounced, nudging the ball along a few inches."They must think it's an egg," said a European Tour commentator.Fleetwood laughed it off, with the 28-year-old writing on Twitter: "Anyone know the rule for a mongoose attack on your golf ball? Got to love Sun City."ALSO READ | Khalin Joshi bidding to create history at Panasonic Open IndiaRyder Cup star Fleetwood was able to play on without further disruption, ending up with a par as he completed a three-under-par round of 69 to sit in a share of seventh place.Local wildlife at the course in South Africa has grabbed the attention away from the golfers before.Ian Poulter was pictured feeding monkeys before the 2017 Nedbank Challenge, and at the same year's event Scottish golfer-turned-commentator Andrew Coltart posted footage of a mongoose and snake in a dramatic face-off close to the course. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.