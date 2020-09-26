More Sports Golf Golf Tvesa Malik finishes T-22 in Lavaux Ladies Open in Geneva Indian golfer Tvesa Malik had three birdies against three bogeys during the final day on Friday as she finished T-22 at the Lavaux Ladies Open. PTI Geneva (Switzerland) 26 September, 2020 12:28 IST Tvesa Malik was Tied-4th at the Flumserberg Open in Switzerland, while she finished T-10 at the Lacoste Open de France on the main Ladies European Tour. - Getty Images PTI Geneva (Switzerland) 26 September, 2020 12:28 IST Tvesa Malik rounded off another week with a decent showing, finishing T-22 at the 2020 Lavaux Ladies Open in Switzerland with a final round of even par 72.The 24-year-old Malik, who has played solidly this summer in Europe, had rounds of 74-72-72 and totalled 2-over 218 in the LET Access (LETAS) Tour event.Malik had three birdies against three bogeys during the final day. In her previous LER Access event, the Flumserberg Open in Switzerland, she was Tied-4th while she finished T-10 at the Lacoste Open de France on the main Ladies European Tour. Anirban Lahiri, Arjun Atwal make cut at Corales Championship She has played seven events, including a Major, in seven weeks since the middle of August. She made the cut in five and had two Top-10s.French amateur Agathe Laisne pulled off a sensational seven-shot final round comeback to capture the biggest win of her career in a play-off.Playing in her first LETAS event, the 21-year-old closed her final round of 68 (-4) with a vital birdie on the 54th hole to set the clubhouse lead at nine-under-par and she won a play-off with Pia Babnik and Agatha Sauzon. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.