More Sports Golf Golf Soderberg withdrawn from Irish Open due to COVID-19 concerns Sebastian Soderberg has tested negative for COVID-19 on site in Northern Ireland but has been withdrawn from the tournament as a precautionary measure. Reuters 25 September, 2020 19:27 IST Sebastian Soderberg, ranked 176 in the world, had played in Thursday's opening round at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club before he was notified of the contact. - AP Reuters 25 September, 2020 19:27 IST Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg has been withdrawn from the Irish Open ahead of the second round after being notified of a contact who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, the European Tour said on Friday.Soderberg, ranked 176 in the world, had played in Thursday's opening round at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club before he was notified of the contact.The 30-year-old has tested negative for the novel coronavirus on site in Northern Ireland but has been withdrawn from the tournament as a precautionary measure.“In accordance with public health guidelines, Sebastian will self-isolate for a total of 14 days and will be supported throughout that period by European Tour medical and event staff,” the tour said in a statement https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/news/articles/detail/european-tour-statement-on-sebastian-soderberg. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.