Coimbatore Open 2024, Day 3: Akshay keeps lead for second day on the trot

Akshay Sharma retained the top spot for the second day running in the third KGiSL Coimbatore Open, powered by Prima Donna, at the par-72 Coimbatore Golf Club course on Friday.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 19:40 IST , COIMBATORE - 2 MINS READ

Rayan Rozario
Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma weathered the storm to stay in lead.
Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma weathered the storm to stay in lead. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma weathered the storm to stay in lead. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Akshay Sharma retained the top spot for the second day running in the third KGiSL Coimbatore Open, powered by Prima Donna, at the par-72 Coimbatore Golf Club course here on Friday.

The Chandigarh golfer carded a one-under 71 for a total of 11-under 205. He wasn’t visibly pleased as he had shot a seven-under the other day. Akshay started off on the penultimate day, with a birdie on the second hole. However, he dropped three shots in four holes on the front nine letting leverage for backmarkers to step in.

He wasn’t deterred, though. Sporting a calm composure, he shot back in style with three birdies and returned home a relieved man with his top spot intact.

READ | Akshay Sharma fights back to take lead in Day 2 of Coimbatore Open

“On the front-nine, I played quite aggressively, and, as a result, made a couple of errors that also led to missing a few greens. The errors kept playing on my mind, causing loss of momentum,” he said.

But on the back-nine, he was determined to find more greens. “I ended up hitting eight greens and that brought me back into the game.”

The 33-year-old has got a fight on hand for the title on Saturday as Dubai-based rookie Rayhan Thomas and Sachin Baisoya of Delhi have inched quite close. The duo are just one stroke off and may well give him a run for his money.

Rayhan (70-67-69), who turned professional earlier this year, played without fear. The 24-year-old, who shot four birdies and one bogey during his 69, knows full well his chances appear bright for a maiden title on the tour. However, he wants to keep that off his mind and enjoy the final round as any other day.

Sachin’s (70-69-67) round was highlighted by a couple of 20-feet conversions including one for eagle on the 13th and some excellent chip-putts. Sachin, who changed his pitching wedge at the start of the day, credited his good show to outstanding chipping.

