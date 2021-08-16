More Sports Golf Golf Tvesa finishes T-67th in Scottish Open India's Tvesa Malik ended a disappointing week at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open with a final round of 75 that saw her finish Tied-67th. Aditi Ashok had missed the halfway cut. PTI Dumbarnie Links (Scotland) 16 August, 2021 10:36 IST Tvesa Malik in action. PTI Dumbarnie Links (Scotland) 16 August, 2021 10:36 IST India's Tvesa Malik ended a disappointing week at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open with a final round of 75 that saw her finish Tied-67th.Malik had rounds of 73-72-77-75 and finished at 9-over. Her compatriot, Aditi Ashok, coming off a fourth-place finish at the Olympics, had missed the halfway cut.READ: Aditi Ashok: I'm happy I could play a part in helping golf grow in India In the final round, Tvesa struggled on the front nine with four bogeys against one birdie and one bogey and birdie each on the back nine of the Dumbarnie Links. She birdied the Par-5 15th on all four days.Ryann O’Toole won the first title of her career. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :