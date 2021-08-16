Tvesa finishes T-67th in Scottish Open

India's Tvesa Malik ended a disappointing week at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open with a final round of 75 that saw her finish Tied-67th.

Malik had rounds of 73-72-77-75 and finished at 9-over. Her compatriot, Aditi Ashok, coming off a fourth-place finish at the Olympics, had missed the halfway cut.

In the final round, Tvesa struggled on the front nine with four bogeys against one birdie and one bogey and birdie each on the back nine of the Dumbarnie Links. She birdied the Par-5 15th on all four days.

Ryann O’Toole won the first title of her career.