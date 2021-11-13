Tvesa Malik grabs a Top-10 finish in Aramco Series in Jeddah

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik carded a fine three-under 68 in the final round to finish tied 10th in the individual segment of the Aramco Team Series Jeddah, her first top-10 finish after more than three months.

Malik finished with a creditable 10-under 206 in the individual segment. However, her team finished T-18.

Diksha Dagar, part of the winning team in the Aramco series event in London, was T-38 with rounds of 68-73-72.

Tvesa, who was bogey free in her round of 67 on the second day had five birdies against one bogey for 68 in the third and final round.

Team Pedersen claimed victory at the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah after they beat Team Lydia Hall in a two-hole playoff at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

The quartet of Emily Kristine Pedersen, Hannah Burke, Krista Bakker and amateur Ahmed Al Subaey began the day five shots behind the overnight leaders and produced a final round of -18 to reach a total of 51-under-par.

With the floodlights turned on in Jeddah, captain Pedersen headed back down to the 18th to compete in a playoff against Lydia Hall, with an eagle on the second playoff hole for the Dane ensuring she won the Team event for the second successive year.

ALSO READ | Varma denied a low round by cold putter in Abu Dhabi

It was a second LET title for England's Burke, with her last coming back in 2015 at the Tipsport Golf Masters in the Czech Republic, while it was a first for Finland’s Bakker.

But it was on holes one to nine where they picked up momentum, with the quartet of Lydia Hall, Becky Brewerton, Luiza Altmann and amateur Victor Green – a former NFL player – coming in 10-under in their final six holes to also be 51-under-par.

Slovenia's Pia Babnik secured the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah individual title with a birdie on 18 sealing the victory on 16-under-par.

The 17-year-old fired rounds of 70, 65 and 65 to clinch her second LET title of the year while Team Babnik finished third on 50-under-par.

Germany's Olivia Cowan ended the individual tournament in second place one shot back having found the water on the 18th hole with Hall and Carlota Ciganda finishing T3.

England's Georgia Hall was in fifth place on 12-under with four players T6 including 2021 Race to Costa del Sol champion Atthaya Thitikul, Dubai Moonlight Classic winner Bronte Law, 2021 AIG Women's Open champion Anna Nordqvist and England’s Gabriella Cowley.

India's Tvesa Malik, Australian Stephanie Kyriacou and Finland's Sanna Nuutinen rounded out the top ten on -10.