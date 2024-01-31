MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tyrrell Hatton joins Saudi-funded LIV Golf and becomes a part of Jon Rahm’s new team

Hatton had been mentioned as a LIV Golf target ever since the Saudi-funded league signed Rahm in a surprising move toward the end of last year. Rahm and Hatton have been partners in the last two Ryder Cup matches.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 09:44 IST , FLORIDA - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Tyrrell Hatton of England reacts after playing a bunker shot.
FILE PHOTO: Tyrrell Hatton of England reacts after playing a bunker shot. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tyrrell Hatton of England reacts after playing a bunker shot. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton of England made it official Tuesday by joining Saudi-funded LIV Golf, giving the league another player from the top 20 in the world and filling out the new team led by Masters champion Jon Rahm.

Hatton had been mentioned as a LIV Golf target ever since the Saudi-funded league signed Rahm in a surprising move toward the end of last year. Rahm and Hatton have been partners in the last two Ryder Cup matches.

The Daily Telegraph reported Hatton signed a bonus of 50 million pounds ($63 million).

LIV Golf starts its third year this week at Mayakoba on the Gulf coast of Mexico. Hatton will be part of Rahm’s new team called Legion XIII.

Also joining Rahm’s team are Kieran Vincent of Zimbabwe and Caleb Surratt, who played college golf at Tennessee and competed in the Walker Cup last year at St. Andrews. Vincent, the brother of LIV Golf player Scott Vincent, earned a spot in the league at the qualifying tournament last year.

ALSO READ | Nelly Korda rallies to win hometown event for 9th LPGA Tour title, beating Lydia Ko in playoff

“We’ve come a long way in a short period of time and are extremely proud of the team and brand we are building,” Rahm said. “As we were developing the team’s brand it became clear that I wanted to fight alongside a group of guys who aligned perfectly with what the team stands for.”

He described Hatton as a “fierce competitor, proven champion” and his Ryder Cup teammate.

Hatton, who has gone two years since his last win at the Abu Dhabi Championship, is No. 16 in the world. He has seven victories worldwide, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in 2020.

Hatton and Rahm were 3-0 in team matches at the Ryder Cup in 2023 and 2021. Hatton went 3-0-1 for Europe when it regained the cup at Marco Simone last September.

“I’m really excited for this next chapter, to link up with Jon Rahm and Legion XIII, and to get started this week in Mexico,” Hatton said.

He was listed in the field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week, and recently was confirmed to play in the Phoenix Open.

LIV Golf now has 13 teams, after two years of 12 four-man teams. Each 54-hole event awards $4 million to the individual winner, and there is a team competition based on scores.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tyrrell Hatton /

LIV Golf /

Jon Rahm /

Scott Vincent /

Phoenix Open /

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tyrrell Hatton joins Saudi-funded LIV Golf and becomes a part of Jon Rahm’s new team
    AP
  2. AFCON 2024: Ghana football federation apologises to country for Black Stars’ poor campaign
    AP
  3. Lionel Messi’s Argentina to play Nigeria and Ivory Coast in March exhibitions during China tour
    AP
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea advances to quarterfinals after beating Saudi Arabia in shootout, Uzbekistan beats Thailand
    AP
  5. Year after he missed Olympic qualification by 1 second, Suraj Panwar makes no mistake this time
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Tyrrell Hatton joins Saudi-funded LIV Golf and becomes a part of Jon Rahm’s new team
    AP
  2. PGA Tour sets 2024 Player Advisory Council
    Reuters
  3. Matthieu Pavon becomes first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour since World War II
    AP
  4. Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda share first-round lead at LPGA Drive On Championship
    AP
  5. Adrian Meronk joining LIV, Tyrrell Hatton close to deal - reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tyrrell Hatton joins Saudi-funded LIV Golf and becomes a part of Jon Rahm’s new team
    AP
  2. AFCON 2024: Ghana football federation apologises to country for Black Stars’ poor campaign
    AP
  3. Lionel Messi’s Argentina to play Nigeria and Ivory Coast in March exhibitions during China tour
    AP
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea advances to quarterfinals after beating Saudi Arabia in shootout, Uzbekistan beats Thailand
    AP
  5. Year after he missed Olympic qualification by 1 second, Suraj Panwar makes no mistake this time
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment