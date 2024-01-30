MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, January 30

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on January 30.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 15:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Indian golfer Sneha Singh in action
File Photo: Indian golfer Sneha Singh in action | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Indian golfer Sneha Singh in action | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GOLF

Sneha and Hitaashee prepare for another battle in 3rd leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh and Hitaashee Bakshi, who had finished in the top two in both the two earlier legs in the ongoing Women’s Pro Golf Tour season, will be back for another shot at the third event which begins at Tollygunge Club here Wednesday.

Sneha and Hitaashee were tied for second when amateur Nishna Patel won the opening leg. In the second leg, Sneha edged out Hitaashee, who finished runner-up.

Sneha, winner of the 2023 Hero Order of Merit, has taken the early lead once again, with Hitaashee chasing her.

It has been a good start for Hitaashee, who was injured last year. Besides finishing second in the opening two legs, she won the Thailand Tour’s LPGA Qualifying Tour, granting her access to pro tournaments in Thailand.

Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari and Seher Atwal will be among the other leading contenders in the third leg.

Some of the other leading stars of Hero WPGT are going to South Africa for the Sunshine Ladies Tour starting next month, including Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik and Neha Tripathi. Besides, a few others like Amandeep and Seher will also be joining them for some events.

An interesting feature of both the events held so far this season has been that at least the top three finishers have totalled under-par scores, underlining the tremendous improvement in the quality of women’s golf in India.

A total of 29 girls will tee off in the third leg, and the field includes two amateurs -- Anaahat Bindra and Sinjini Mukherjee.

- PTI

