US Open books 2039 return to LA Country Club after next year

Los Angeles Country Club, next year’s host of the US Open, was named Wednesday as host of the 2039 US Open and 2032 US Women’s Open by the US Golf Association.

The sanctioning body added the events to the 125-year-old club’s schedule eight months ahead of its role as host of the 123rd US Open.

“We could not be more excited to bring our two biggest national championships to the Los Angeles Country Club,” said USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer.

“This is a tremendous sports town, an enthusiastic golf community and home to a great venue for championship golf.”

The club, established in 1897, was renovated in 2010 by Gil Hanse. It has hosted the 1930 US Women’s Amateur and 1954 US Amateur and hosted the PGA Tour’s LA stop, now the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, five times from 1926 to 1940.

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick will defend his US Open title at the course next June after winning at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The USGA has named host venues for several events between now and 2051, including 2024 at Pinehurst, 2025 at Oakmont, 2026 at Shinnecock and 2027 at Pebble Beach.