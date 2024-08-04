34th MGC-Sportstar Open: Darshan grabs top prize, Pranav finishes runner-up

Darshan Veeraghavan (150 gross) won the 34th MGC-Sportstar Open golf for the 10th time at the MGC annexe, here on Sunday.

19-year-old Pranav Nandakumar (153 gross) finished second.

The course presented one of its best faces with lush fairways and greens. The wind factor, the special challenge at Guindy, was also at work.

Overall, this edition of the Sportstar Open was vintage stuff all through.

Ayon Sengupta, Sportstar Editor, gave away the prizes.

The results Open category: 1. Darshan Veeraraghavan (150 Gross), 2. Pranav Nandakumar (153), 3. Nikhil Cherian (160); Handicap: 1. Karun Jacob (135 Nett), 2. Anish Iyer (139), 3. Suresh Bethavandu (140); Senior: 1. A. Saravanan (144 Nett); Closest to Pin: Darshan Veeraraghavan; Longest Drive: Atul Jagdish; Stableford scoring on Day1: 1. Philip Mathan (37 points), 2. Jayavelan Thangappan (36); Against Bogey scoring on Day2: 1. N. Shyamsundar (points), 2. A. Ramakrishnan (‐1). Team prizes: Jayavelan Thangappan, P. Ramasamy, Srinivasan, Suresh Bethavandu (437 Nett); 2. N. Shyamsundar, A. Ramakrishnan, Atul Jagdish, Pranav Nandakumar & Ishwar Achanta (441).