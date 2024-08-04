Darshan Veeraghavan (150 gross) won the 34th MGC-Sportstar Open golf for the 10th time at the MGC annexe, here on Sunday.
19-year-old Pranav Nandakumar (153 gross) finished second.
The course presented one of its best faces with lush fairways and greens. The wind factor, the special challenge at Guindy, was also at work.
Overall, this edition of the Sportstar Open was vintage stuff all through.
Ayon Sengupta, Sportstar Editor, gave away the prizes.
The results
Latest on Sportstar
- Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic wins first set 7-6(3) - Gold medal match updates
- SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: India 110/1 (15); Rohit Sharma falls for 64; Kohli joins Gill at crease
- 34th MGC-Sportstar Open: Darshan grabs top prize, Pranav finishes runner-up
- MotoGP: Ducati’s Bastianini wins British Grand Prix, Martin finishes second to lead championship
- Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9, India performance tracker LIVE: India stuns GB to reach hockey semifinal, Lakshya to play for bronze medal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE