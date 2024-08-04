MagazineBuy Print

34th MGC-Sportstar Open: Darshan grabs top prize, Pranav finishes runner-up

The course presented one of its best faces with lush fairways and greens. The wind factor, the special challenge at Guindy, was also at work.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 19:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ayon Sengupta (left), Sportstar Editor, giving away the MGC-Sportstar Golf Open Trophy to V. Darshan at Madras Gymkhana Club in Chennai on Sunday. P. Krishnan, Golf Captain, is in the picture.
Ayon Sengupta (left), Sportstar Editor, giving away the MGC-Sportstar Golf Open Trophy to V. Darshan at Madras Gymkhana Club in Chennai on Sunday. P. Krishnan, Golf Captain, is in the picture. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/RAGU R
infoIcon

Ayon Sengupta (left), Sportstar Editor, giving away the MGC-Sportstar Golf Open Trophy to V. Darshan at Madras Gymkhana Club in Chennai on Sunday. P. Krishnan, Golf Captain, is in the picture. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/RAGU R

Darshan Veeraghavan (150 gross) won the 34th MGC-Sportstar Open golf for the 10th time at the MGC annexe, here on Sunday.

19-year-old Pranav Nandakumar (153 gross) finished second. 

The course presented one of its best faces with lush fairways and greens. The wind factor, the special challenge at Guindy, was also at work.

Overall, this edition of the Sportstar Open was vintage stuff all through. 

Ayon Sengupta, Sportstar Editor, gave away the prizes. 

The results
Open category: 1. Darshan Veeraraghavan (150 Gross), 2. Pranav Nandakumar (153), 3. Nikhil Cherian (160); Handicap: 1. Karun Jacob (135 Nett), 2. Anish Iyer (139), 3. Suresh Bethavandu (140); Senior: 1. A. Saravanan (144 Nett); Closest to Pin: Darshan Veeraraghavan; Longest Drive: Atul Jagdish; Stableford scoring on Day1: 1. Philip Mathan (37 points), 2. Jayavelan Thangappan (36); Against Bogey scoring on Day2: 1. N. Shyamsundar (points), 2. A. Ramakrishnan (‐1). 
Team prizes: Jayavelan Thangappan, P. Ramasamy, Srinivasan, Suresh Bethavandu (437 Nett); 2. N. Shyamsundar, A. Ramakrishnan, Atul Jagdish, Pranav Nandakumar & Ishwar Achanta (441). 

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

