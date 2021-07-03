Volunteers of America Classic: Aditi Ashok keeps alive chances of weekend action

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok found a birdie on the closing 18th hole to keep her chances of making the weekend rounds alive at the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas on the LPGA Tour here.

Though she is even par with 71-71, Aditi, who lies T-62nd, will know her fate only when the rest of the field completes their round.

The Indian, who shot 71 in the first round added a similar 71 in the second, with three birdies and as many bogeys.

She birdied second, 11th and 18th and dropped shots on eighth, 12th and 15th.

Matilda Castren shot a 5-under 66 after a six-hour storm delay on Friday to take the lead in the suspended second round.

READ: Rocket Mortgage Classic: Anirban Lahiri makes the cut in Detroit

With the start of play delayed by lightning and rain, the 26-year-old from Finland, who won the LPGA Mediheal three weeks ago, had five birdies in the bogey-free round to reach 10 under at Old American.

More than one and a half inches of rain fell on the course.

Jeongeun Lee, the South Korean player who won the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open, was 8 under with 64-70.

Jin Young Ko, the first-round leader after a 63, was also 8 under with 14 holes left. Only half of the players were able to finish the round before dark.

Tvesa moves up to T-40th in Netherlands, Diksha T-59th

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik was off to a troubled start with consecutive bogeys but closed superbly with four birdies on the back nine for a card of 1-under 71 that pushed her up the leaderboard at the Big Green Egg Open.

Tvesa, who was T-46th after the second round, moved to T-40 after 54 holes.

READ: Indian Open Golf cancelled for second straight year

The other Indian in the fray, Diksha Dagar, who made the cut on the line, went out first and alone with a marker in the third round and shot 74 to be placed T-59th.

The two will have a chance to improve on their positions in the final round as they cement their berth for the season-ending Race to Costa Del Sol.

Tvesa, after bogeys on the first two holes, parred eight in a row before getting birdies on 11th and 12th and again on 16th and 17th. In between she bogeyed 14th.