WGC-HSBC Champions cancelled again due to COVID-19

The annual World Golf Championship event in Shanghai was cancelled for the second straight year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told reporters on Tuesday that, the WGC-HSBC Champions, co-sponsored by the PGA and European Tours, would not go on as planned October 28-31. It was also called off in October 2020 due to the pandemic and related travel restrictions.

Monahan said the alternate PGA Tour event scheduled for that week, the Bermuda Championship, would receive an elevated status, with a larger prize purse and a full FedEx Cup points allocation, to replace the lost WGC event.

Monahan also said another stop on the tour's Asian swing, the Zozo Championship, will remain in Japan Oct. 21-24. The CJ Cup, usually held in South Korea, was moved to Las Vegas for the second straight year when the tour released its 2021-22 schedule this month.