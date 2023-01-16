Hockey World Cup 2023: Argentina vs Australia ends in thrilling 3-3 draw, France beats South Africa in Pool A

World No.1 Australia held its nerve to manage a 3-3 draw against 2016 Olympic champion Argentina in a thrilling Pool-A contest of the Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday.

Argentina gave the three-time champion a run for its money by leveling the scores twice and taking the lead. But Australia stayed calm to score through Blake Govers’ superb goal in the 58 th minute to share the honours.

Jeremy Hayward, one of the hat-trick heroes against France, scored in the 10th minute to put Australia ahead.

Argentina, which held its structures and smartly explored open spaces, drew parity as Tomas Domene shot low into the left corner to convert a penalty corner.

Daniel Beale pounced on a rebound to hit home Australia’s second goal.

But the Los Leones equalised again through Maico Casella’s deflection from a Lucas Toscani’s shot, following a high ball, from the edge of the circle early in the penultimate period.

Another fine ball empowered Martin Ferreiro outside the circle. He went in and beat goalie Andrew Charter to put Argentina ahead in the final quarter. For the first time, Argentina scored thrice against Australia in the World Cup.

Australia took off Charter with four minutes left. Still, it required a special effort from Govers, who returned from an injury, to get the spectacular equalizer. He intercepted a scoop on the left in one-on-one situation, took it inside the ‘D’ and hit hard into the post with a reverse stick on the goalkeeper’s right.

France rode on captain Victor Charlet’s brace to record a 2-1 grudge win against South Africa and stay afloat.

The results: France 2 (Victor Charlet 8, 57) bt South Africa 1 (Connor Beauchamp 15+); Australia 3 (Jeremy Hayward 10, Daniel Beale 30, Blake Govers 58) drew with Argentina 3 (Tomas Domene 19, Maico Casella 33, Martin Ferreiro 49).