Hockey World Cup 2023, LIVE Score: Chile leads 2-1 vs Malaysia at half-time ; NZ to take on World No 3 Netherlands

Welcome to the highlights of the Hockey World Cup 2023- Day 4, taking place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Malaysia vs Chile- Match 13

THIRD QUARTER

⦿ Malaysia’s penalty corner conversion hasn’t been great, missing eight penalty corners. Well, make it nine as Razie tries to score a goal off rebound near the back end line.

Malaysia’s penalty corner conversion hasn’t been great, missing eight penalty corners. Well, make it nine as Razie tries to score a goal off rebound near the back end line. ⦿ Leading a counter-attack, the Malaysians get a penalty corner, however, Rodriguez saves it on the line.

Leading a counter-attack, the Malaysians get a penalty corner, however, Rodriguez saves it on the line. ⦿ Chile fails to make use of it as a tomahawk and the ball hit the back of Goni’s stick leading to Malaysia taking the ball.

Chile fails to make use of it as a tomahawk and the ball hit the back of Goni’s stick leading to Malaysia taking the ball. ⦿ Penalty corner for Chiles, will they make it 3-1?

Penalty corner for Chiles, will they make it 3-1? ⦿ Malaysian gets a PC as the ball hits Valenzuela. Another PC for the Speedy Tigers. Three consecutive PC’s for Malaysia as the ball hits the Chilean defenders legs on all three occasions. They fail to balance the scores.

Malaysian gets a PC as the ball hits Valenzuela. Another PC for the Speedy Tigers. Three consecutive PC’s for Malaysia as the ball hits the Chilean defenders legs on all three occasions. They fail to balance the scores. ⦿ The Malaysian’s right flank tries to get through to the Chile circle, however they loose ball possession.

SECOND QUARTER

⦿ Rahim gets a green card due to a rough tackle and the hooter blows for half-time as Chile leads 2-1.

⦿ Chilean fans are in for a treat as Martin Rodriguez hits a tomahawk towards the left hand side far corner of the Malaysian ‘keeper Hafizuddin Othman. Chile leads 2-1 in a blink of an eye .

. ⦿ Razie Rahim takes the shot, the Chilean ‘keeper Adrian guesses the right side of the shot but is unable to stop as the ball whizzes past him.’ And Malaysia equalises. This is Malaysia’s first goal in this World Cup.

⦿ Penalty Stroke for Malaysia after the ball touches the leg of Chilean defender in the circle.

Penalty Stroke for Malaysia after the ball touches the leg of Chilean defender in the circle. ⦿ Shahril Saabah almost gets the ball near the goal, but the ball goes wide.

Shahril Saabah almost gets the ball near the goal, but the ball goes wide. ⦿ Andrés Pizarro lifts the ball high to get it inside the circle, however Rodriguez is unable to reach it and the ball goes out!

Andrés Pizarro lifts the ball high to get it inside the circle, however Rodriguez is unable to reach it and the ball goes out! ⦿ Chile’s Juan Amoroso scores via penalty corner off the goalkeeper’s right side to score Chile’s second World Cup goal!

⦿ Two minute suspension for Malaysia’s Franco and Chile’s Firhan for rough tackling.

Two minute suspension for Malaysia’s Franco and Chile’s Firhan for rough tackling. ⦿ Malaysia tries consecutive attacks, gets a penalty corner however, the ball hits above the knee of a Chilean defender making him leave the field wobbling,

FIRST QUARTER

⦿ A minute to go for the first quarter to end. A loose chance to score a goal, but it was stopped by La Rojas ’keeper. Chile refers for a penalty corner awarded by the referee, but it seems like the ball hit the Malaysian defender’s foot and they keep their referral.

A minute to go for the first quarter to end. A loose chance to score a goal, but it was stopped by La Rojas ’keeper. Chile refers for a penalty corner awarded by the referee, but it seems like the ball hit the Malaysian defender’s foot and they keep their referral. ⦿ Chile’s Raimundo Valenzuela has a great chance to strike, but he misses it and holds his head, knowing how big a chance he missed.

Chile’s Raimundo Valenzuela has a great chance to strike, but he misses it and holds his head, knowing how big a chance he missed. ⦿ First penalty corner of the day, earned by Chile.. Franco Becerra gets to flick the ball, but no chance for Chile as the Malaysian defence stands strong.

First penalty corner of the day, earned by Chile.. Franco Becerra gets to flick the ball, but no chance for Chile as the Malaysian defence stands strong. ⦿ A great chance for Malaysia as the Chilean goalkeeper Adrian Henriquez comes front to save but the ball goes past him. However, Vicente Goni saves it from entering the goal and pushes it out of the back line.

A great chance for Malaysia as the Chilean goalkeeper Adrian Henriquez comes front to save but the ball goes past him. However, Vicente Goni saves it from entering the goal and pushes it out of the back line. ⦿ Firhan Ashari attempts to tomahawk, but misses the goal by an inch as it flies towards the stands.

Firhan Ashari attempts to tomahawk, but misses the goal by an inch as it flies towards the stands. ⦿ Match is underway.

Match is underway. ⦿ Both the teams are on field and the anthems of both teams are being played.

Both the teams are on field and the anthems of both teams are being played. ⦿ We are a few seconds away from witnessing the first match of the day. A few Chile fans are seen in the stands of Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

STARTING XI

It is a battle for their first victory in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.



Check out the starting lineups for Malaysia🆚Chile today. pic.twitter.com/uz8pZDuG8l — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 16, 2023

WHAT HAPPENED THE LAST TIME MALAYSIA TOOK ON CHILE?

Malaysia defeated Chile 5-1 in its last encounter against each other in the Electric Ireland FIH Road to London (Men) Dublin 2012.

Here are the matches for the day.

POOL C PREVIEW- (Aashin Prasad)

Netherlands looks for early qualification; Chile, Malaysia aim maiden win

Netherlands will take on New Zealand in their second Pool C match at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Monday to seal its qualification into the knockouts of the World Cup.

The Dutch got off to a 4-0 win over Malaysia but were left unsatisfied and frustrated with their performance. Both the head coach Jeroen Delmee and captain Thierry Brinkman echoed the sentiment that the team ‘can do better’.

“There was room for improvement [in our game]. The quality of our technical skills wasn’t good enough and we couldn’t get a good tempo into the game. Malaysia played very defensive and didn’t really want to play hockey. We need two teams to get a certain flow,” said Delmee.

Malaysia’s tactics would have provided New Zealand, which beat Chile 3-1 in its opener, with a blueprint to emulate and frustrate the inexperienced Dutch by denying them the space to attack into.

The Blacksticks also have the speed and penetration from attack and midfield to hurt the Dutch on the transition.

Brinkman, however, noted that the Netherlands team will look to adapt and draw the opposition forward by sitting back to counter the approach.

In the other Pool C match, Chile will take on Malaysia with both teams hoping to stake a claim for a place in the crossovers.

Despite the defeat, Chile finished the game strongly with a first-ever World Cup goal and came close with their penalty corners. Malaysia coach Arul Anthoni felt the team needed to cut out the individual errors and take the chances that come their way.

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut - Aashin Prasad

“CHI-LE-LE-LE! VIVA CHILE!”

A handful of Chileans are making themselves heard as Chile battled it out with New Zealand in the afternoon sun of Rourkela in its first-ever World Cup game. The history-makers are being cheered on by the small group dressed in their country’s colours, while waving their flags. ( READ MORE)

