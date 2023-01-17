Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023, LIVE Score: Japan 1-0 South Korea in action; Germany to face World No 2 Belgium at 7 PM

Catch all the updates, results, and highlights from the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in Odisha.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 17 January, 2023 17:16 IST
Korean players (red) in action a6t the FIH World Cup 2023.

Korean players (red) in action a6t the FIH World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Score of the Hockey World Cup 2023- Day 5, taking place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Korea vs Japan, Match 15-

FIRST QUARTER

  • ⦿Japan’s Nagayoshi scores its first goal flicking the ball in his right down corner near the defender, who was unable to see the swiftly moving ball. Japan leads 1-0!
  • ⦿ Korea’s Seunghoon tries to tackle the ball, but is unsuccessful as Japan is awarded a penalty corner.
  • ⦿ The two teams are on stage as the anthems are being played.
  • ⦿ With the first of the Pool B matches for the day being played in Bhubaneswar, the two East Asian countries fight to keep itself away from the last spot.

WHAT HAPPENED THE LAST TIME THEY PLAYED AGAINST EACHOTHER?

The last time the two teams faced off, Korea defeated Japan 3-1 in the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup South Africa 2022 pool match.

This is the starting XI for Korea vs Japan match!

Want to know where your favourite team stands?

Here are the latest points tables and pool standings.

Here is the schedule for the day!

Hockey World Cup: Nursery of talent for long, Panposh now dreams big

Having produced players by the dozen, Panposh, it is evident, wants more. It is now preparing to produce leaders. (READ MORE)

Midfielder Hardik Singh undergoes MRI scan to assess hamstring injury

The Indian midfielder Hardik Singh will undergo Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday to assess the extent of his hamstring injury. (READ MORE)

Dislocation on both shoulders and setbacks later, Wortelboer finally makes debut

Wortelboer had to watch the 2018 World Cup from home despite being selected. Then two years later, he injured the same shoulder and another surgery ended his European Championships hopes. (READ MORE)

Where to watch the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup matches?
The 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 SD. The same will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

