Hockey World Cup 2023: 12 Japanese players on the pitch during Korea vs Japan match

FIH on Tuesday took note of the fact there were 12 Japanese players, instead of a maximum of 11, on the pitch during the closing stages of their Hockey World Cup Pool-B match against South Korea.

Team Sportstar
17 January, 2023 21:33 IST
Japan’s Ken Nagayoshi celebrates after scoring goal against Korea during the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match at Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Japan’s Ken Nagayoshi celebrates after scoring goal against Korea during the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match at Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday took note of the fact there were 12 Japanese players, instead of a maximum of 11, on the pitch during the closing stages of their Hockey World Cup Pool-B match against South Korea.

According to a statement, “After the match, the FIH officials – who have not spotted this situation on the moment – have spoken to the Japanese team who have explained that they hadn’t realised this at all and expressed their most sincere apologies.”

The FIH Officials have also explained the matter to the Korean team. FIH is currently investigating the issue to establish how it happened.

The final result of the match 2-1(Korea-Japan) will remain unaffected.

