Hockey

Hockey World Cup, Pool B: Germany, Belgium play out a tense draw; South Korea beats Japan

South Korea rallied to defeat a challenging Japan 2-1 and stay alive in the tournament in the second Pool B game with Korean goalie Jaehyeon Kim pulling off some great saves.

Y. B. Sarangi
BHUBANESWAR 17 January, 2023 21:27 IST
With five minutes left on the clock, an unmarked Victor Wegnez (left) scored from the top of the circle to ensure another entertaining draw. | Photo Credit: PTI

Germany and Belgium fought neck and neck to play out an exciting 2-2 draw in a Pool B match of the Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.

In a duel that swung from side to side, World and Olympic champion Belgium survived a scare before sharing points with Germany.

Belgium showed good control in the opening quarter, ensuring 83 per cent ball possession and pressurising Germany. It drew first blood in the 10th minute as Cedric Charlier, despite being challenged by three defenders, stayed calm to shoot home in style.

Germany displayed more purpose and tested the Belgian defence in the second quarter. After showing some promise, Germany found the equalizer when Niklas Wellen hit from the right and seasoned Belgian custodian Vincent Vanasch completely missed the line.

Following an anxious third period, a push from a Belgian defender inside the ‘D’ brought Germany a penalty stroke and Tom Grambusch made no mistake to tilt the contest in favour of Germany.

Belgium maintained its composure and looked for the equalizer.

With five minutes left on the clock, an unmarked Victor Wegnez scored from the top of the circle to ensure another entertaining draw, which witnessed some heated moments.

South Korea rallied to defeat a challenging Japan 2-1 and stay alive in the tournament.

Ken Nagayoshi’s second minute penalty corner conversion put Japan ahead, but Korea fought back through to excellent field goals from Jungjun Lee to snatch an important win.

Japan pressed hard and earned three short corners around the hooter but could not share the honours.

Goalkeeper Jaehyeon Kim stood out with his exceptional saves.

Pool B results:
South Korea 2 (Jungjun Lee 9, 24) bt Japan 1 (Ken Nagayoshi 2)
Germany 2 Niklas Wellen 23, Tom Grambusch 53-ps) drew with Belgium 2 (Cedric Charlier 10, Victor Wegnez 55).

