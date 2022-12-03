Hockey

Australia beats India 5-1, seals hockey Test series

The final match of the series will be played on Sunday. India had won the third match after losing the first two contests.

PTI
Adelaide 03 December, 2022 14:06 IST
Harmanpreet Singh along with his teammates in action. (File Photo)

Harmanpreet Singh along with his teammates in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP

India made a promising start by taking a first-half lead but its defence fell apart later as the team lost the fourth hockey Test 1-5 to Australia and conceded an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series on Saturday.

Comeback man Dilpreet Singh (25th) struck early to give India the lead after a resolute defensive display by Harmanpreet and company in a goalless first quarter.

But India’s defence crumbled towards the fag end of the second quarter with Jeremy Hayward (29th) and Jake Whetton (30th) scoring in space of 50 seconds. Tom Wickham (34th) extended the Kookaburra’s lead, before Hayward completed his brace (41st) .

Matt Dawson entered the scoresheet in the 54th minute with a low volley strike that went past Krishan Pathak.

