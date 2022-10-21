Hockey

FIH Pro League to become qualifying event for World Cup, Olympics from season 5

FIH to introduce the promotion and relegation system from the fourth season and make it a qualifying event for the World Cup and Olympics from the fifth season onwards.

Y. B. Sarangi
Kolkata 21 October, 2022 18:07 IST
Kolkata 21 October, 2022 18:07 IST
FIH CEO Thierry Weil

FIH CEO Thierry Weil | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

FIH to introduce the promotion and relegation system from the fourth season and make it a qualifying event for the World Cup and Olympics from the fifth season onwards.

In order to make the Pro League more relevant and interesting for all the participating teams, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to introduce the promotion and relegation system from the fourth season and make it a qualifying event for the World Cup and Olympics from the fifth season onwards.

At an online press briefing on Friday, FIH CEO Thierry Weil said the Pro League format was changed keeping in mind the players’ welfare and the financial burden on the national associations due to the long travel schedules of the teams.

Also Read
Two-time champion India looks to reclaim Sultan of Johor Cup hockey title

The new format, to be staged in seven countries featuring 11 teams in both men's and women's leagues, has drifted from the home-and-away arrangement and has made the Pro League a bouquet of “mini-tournaments.”

According to Weil, the Pro League’s promotion and relegation system, along with the Hockey Nations Cup, would give some "real meaning" to the event and keep alive the interest of all the teams.

“From Season 4 (2022-23), the last teams of the Pro League will be relegated, and the first teams in the Nations Cup will be promoted. It has to be an open league,” said Weil.

“The Season 5 and 6 winners of the Pro League will directly qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and the winners of the next two editions (Season 7 and 8) will qualify for the (2028) Olympics,” said Weil, clarifying that the direct qualification for the elite events through continental championships would stay.

Also Read
India has everything it needs to win World Cup: Cornelius

Weil said the FIH recently received a letter from Hockey India expressing its interest to revive the Hockey India League (HIL), and the two bodies would find out the best period for the HIL without interfering with other events on the international calendar.

Switching to the men’s World Cup in Odisha in January, Weil said that even though the construction of the venue at Rourkela was behind the schedule, work of the main stadium was expected to finish by the end of November, and a test event (before the World Cup) would be held sometime in December.

Weil said the transfer of the teams between the two World Cup venues would be smooth. “Both HI and Odisha (Government) have said that they will arrange chartered flights between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, and it’s just a 10 minutes drive from the airport to the venue (in Rourkela).”

After the World Cup, Rourkela will be used for Pro League matches, said Weil.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Editor's Pick

Indian hockey teams to go through complex Olympics qualification process

Sreejesh: Consolation bronze in Asiad can’t heal our pain

Ajit Pal Singh laments India’s ‘last minute’ problem

Videos

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

India men’s hockey team squad preview: Manpreet’s boys eye podium, face stiff challenges

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us