MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian men outclass Spain 4-1 to start FIH Pro League campaign with a win

The Indians, coming in from a mixed South Africa tour that saw them win easy against lower-ranked host and France before losing big against Netherlands, were on the attack and kept the tempo high.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 21:47 IST , Bhubaneswar - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Indian players celebrate after scoring goal against Spain in the FIH Hockey PRO League.
Indian players celebrate after scoring goal against Spain in the FIH Hockey PRO League. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian players celebrate after scoring goal against Spain in the FIH Hockey PRO League. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu

The Indian men started their competitive campaign in the Olympic year with a comprehensive 4-1 win against Spain in their FIH Pro League opener on Saturday, the win as impressive for the performance as the result.

The Indians, coming in from a mixed South Africa tour that saw them win easy against lower-ranked host and France before losing big against Netherlands – India’s next opponent here on Sunday – were on the attack and kept the tempo high. It was pleasant to see a fast-paced, open game that had enough opportunities for both sides and was not restricted to being a game of attrition in the middle.

But it was the midfield that was at the heart of the Indian team’s superiority with Hardik Singh controlling it brilliantly to set up the attacks. The vice-captain was instrumental in earning the first PC for India that captain Harmanpreet Singh converted, slamming hard into the board.

Also read | Hardik Singh wins Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

In front of packed-as-usual stands, the Indians showed both speed and control, racing away with the ball when in possession but taking time inside the circle to get into the right positions. Although there was only one open goal – a lovely reverse volley by Lalit Upadhyay off Sukhjeet’s pass, standing all alone inside the circle even as the Spaniards assumed a foul – Harmanpreet and Jugraj Singh ensured the seven PCs earned – and a stroke -- would not be wasted, going 3-0 up at half time.

The stand-out players, though, were veterans Manpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh. Manpreet, ostensibly a midfielder, was all over the field, running the length of the turf from attack to defence, changing flanks as required and constantly keeping the opposition under pressure. With his speed and skills, Manpreet was the thorn that kept disrupting attacks – Spain fighting to get back into the game in the second half with some well-timed shots at goal, only to be repeatedly thwarted by Sreejesh, including two back-to-back saves.

Earlier, the Dutchmen overcame a spirited Ireland 5-1 to remain on top of the leaderboard.

The results
Netherlands 5 (Jip Janssen 35’, 52’, Tjep Hoedemakers 12’, Jorrit Croon 21’, Steijn van Heijningen 53’) bt Ireland 1 (Lee Cole 36’); India 4 (Harmanpreet Singh 7’, 20’, Jugraj Singh 24’, Lalit Upadhyay 50’) bt Spain 1 (Marc Miralles 34’).

Related stories

Related Topics

FIH Pro League /

India /

Spain /

Harmanpreet Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengal Warriors 31-21 Telugu Titans, PKL 10 LIVE Score: Nitin Kumar shines as Warriors gets second all-out; Patna thrashes Mumba 44-23
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian men outclass Spain 4-1 to start FIH Pro League campaign with a win
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Jordan vs Qatar LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup Final: JOR 0-1 QAT; Qatar ahead at halftime after Afif goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC beats East Bengal in five-goal thriller to break into top six
    Team Sportstar
  5. NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal highlights, NEUFC 3-2 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Juric stars with brace as Highlanders win five-goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Indian men outclass Spain 4-1 to start FIH Pro League campaign with a win
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Pro League: India ends losing streak with 3-1 win against USA 
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Varun issue a challenge and distraction but team professional enough to focus: Fulton
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. FIH Pro League: Struggling India loses again, falls 0-3 to Australia; China beats USA 3-1
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. India hockey player and Arjuna award winner Varun Kumar accused of rape, booked under POCSO act
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengal Warriors 31-21 Telugu Titans, PKL 10 LIVE Score: Nitin Kumar shines as Warriors gets second all-out; Patna thrashes Mumba 44-23
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian men outclass Spain 4-1 to start FIH Pro League campaign with a win
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Jordan vs Qatar LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup Final: JOR 0-1 QAT; Qatar ahead at halftime after Afif goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC beats East Bengal in five-goal thriller to break into top six
    Team Sportstar
  5. NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal highlights, NEUFC 3-2 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Juric stars with brace as Highlanders win five-goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment