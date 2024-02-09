MagazineBuy Print

Wrestling trials for Olympic qualifiers, Asian Championships deferred until March

Earlier, the trials were scheduled to be held from February 27 to 29.

Published : Feb 09, 2024 19:44 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The ad-hoc panel said because of the delay in organising the National championships, which concluded in Jaipur on Monday, and “unavoidable circumstances”, the trials are being postponed.
The ad-hoc panel said because of the delay in organising the National championships, which concluded in Jaipur on Monday, and "unavoidable circumstances", the trials are being postponed. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu
infoIcon

The ad-hoc panel said because of the delay in organising the National championships, which concluded in Jaipur on Monday, and “unavoidable circumstances”, the trials are being postponed. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

The selection trials for the upcoming Olympic qualifiers and Asian wrestling championships have been postponed to March 10 and 11, the ad-hoc committee running the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier, the trials were scheduled to be held from February 27 to 29.

The ad-hoc panel said because of the delay in organising the National championships, which concluded in Jaipur on Monday, and “unavoidable circumstances”, the trials are being postponed.

According to reliable sources, the trials were shifted to March in order to give more time to some experienced wrestlers, including a few who participated in the protests against the WFI top brass last year.

Also read | Top shot putter Karanveer, discus thrower Kirpal among sportspersons handed bans by NADA

A leading face of the protest, two-time World championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat, returned to competition in Jaipur after her knee surgery and won the women’s 55kg crown.

The trials for men (freestyle and Greco Roman) will be held at Sonepat, while for the women, Patiala will be the venue.

“The winner of the trials in Olympic weight categories will represent India in upcoming Olympic qualifiers, including the Asian Olympic qualifiers (April 19-21) and World Olympic qualifiers (May 9-12),” said the statement.

The second-placed athletes in Olympic categories and the winners in non-Olympic weight categories will compete in the Asian championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 11 to 16.

Antim Panghal (53kg), who landed a bronze in the World championships last year and has been the only Indian wrestler to win an Olympic quota place so far, will be given a direct entry to compete at the Asian championships.

Indian wrestlers can win 17 more quota places in the remaining two qualifiers.

