FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Higher-ranked Germany overpowers Chile 3-0 in opener

It took World No. 5 Germany, less than 90 seconds to earn the first Penalty Corner against Chile, but skipper Nike Lorenz’s low drag flick went wide of the right post.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 14:25 IST , Ranchi - 2 MINS READ

Nihit Sachdeva
Germany players celebrating after a goal at the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024.
Germany players celebrating after a goal at the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Germany players celebrating after a goal at the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A quick start eventually paved the way for a 3-0 win for a high-pressing Germany over Chile in the opening fixture of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Stadium on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

The scoreline could have been much worse for Chile had it not been for multiple saves from goalkeeper Natalia Salvador.

It took World No. 5 Germany, the highest-ranked team in the competition, less than 90 seconds to earn the first Penalty Corner of the Group A match, but skipper Nike Lorenz’s low drag flick went wide of the right post.

However, Emma Davidsmeyer won another PC five minutes later with an overlapping run on the right flank. Selin Oruz, who injected the ball during the corner, became the goal scorer as she latched on to the rebound after Salvador blocked Pauline Heinz’s shot from the top of the circle.

READ | Italy women visit Ranchi’s Jagannath Temple on the eve of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

The South American nation seemed to be finally getting out of its half in the first quarter when a quick counter-attack from the Germans, initiated by a steal from Cecile Pieper near the centre line, finished with Jette Fleschutz finding the bottom-right corner after shooting from a tight angle.

Chile briefly looked in control as it had possession for a major part of the second quarter and also earned two PCs, but it was Germany that came close to scoring with Salvador forced to save Pieper’s shot from close range.

While Pieper could not get her name on the scoresheet, she continued to make a difference. As the Chilean defence tried to find an escape route from deep inside its circle in the third quarter, Pieper intercepted a pass close to the back line and put the ball across to Lisa Nolte in front of the goal. This time, Salvador had no chance.

Chile’s best chance to find the back of the German goal came in the first minute of the final quarter. Fernanda Arrieta’s long pass from the right flank found Consuelo de las Heras inside the opposition circle with only the goalkeeper to beat. However, Heras failed to take the shot quickly, which allowed German defender Linnea Weidemann to get back in position and maintain a clean sheet.

Later in the day, Japan faces the Czech Republic in the second Group A fixture.

