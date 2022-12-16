FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 semifinal, India vs Ireland: Head-to-head, preview, date, time, streaming info

PREVIEW

On a roll with three consecutive wins, a confident Indian women’s hockey team would look to guard against complacency when it takes on lower-ranked Ireland in the semifinal of the FIH Nations Cup on Friday.

The Savita Punia-led team has been unbeaten in the tournament so far with wins over Chile (3-1), Japan (2-1) and South Africa (2-0) to top Pool B.

Despite that, the Janneke Schopman-coached team has been far from convincing in the department of penalty corner conversion, which still remained its biggest concern.

On the basis of world ranking, number eight India will start as favourites against Ireland (world no. 13) but it wouldn’t be that easy to beat the Europeans who had finished second in pool A.

The Indians have been impressive in the midfield and forwardline with the likes of Salima Tete, Sonika, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Vandana Katariya, young Beauty Dungdung living up to the expectations.

But, the defence has been cagey on occasions with Deep Grace Ekka and Gurjit Kaur looking out of sorts when put under pressure.

Experienced goalkeeper Savita came to India’s rescue on numerous occasions with her brilliant anticipations and reflexes to keep the winning run intact.

In the other semifinal, hosts Spain will take on Japan.

The eight-team tournament is important for India as it brings in a system of promotion-relegation, where the champions will be promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League, a key event ahead of next year’s Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.

-PTI

Head-to-head between India and Ireland

Ireland holds a slight advantage over India having won six out of their 12 meetings in comparision to India’s four wins and two draws.

What happened the last time the Indian women team took on Ireland?

Last time India went up against Ireland was during the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, where India scored a goal to edge past the Irish.

When and where will the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 semifinal between India and Ireland be held?

India and Ireland will fight it out against each other in the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 semifinal match at Valencia, Spain on December 16, Friday from 8:15 pm onwards IST.

Where can one watchthe FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 semifinal between India and Ireland?

Live streaming of the Women’s FIH Nations Cup 2022 will be available on the FanCode app in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.