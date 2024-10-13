Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Gurjant Singh becomes first player to go under the hammer

Gurjant Singh, member of the Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning Indian squad, became the first player to be picked during the Hockey India League 2024-25 auction in Delhi on Sunday.
Soorma Hockey Club, the Punjab team, bought Gurjant, a forward, for Rs 19 lakh.
More to follow...
