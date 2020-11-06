Gyanendro Ningomban elected as Hockey India president

Manipur’s Gyanendro Ningombam became the first president of Hockey India from the North East region after he was elected unopposed at a congress held in New Delhi on Friday. He replaces Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed, who was elected as the senior vice-president.

Gyanendro, who was elected for a term of two years, has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Manipur Hockey between 2009 and 2014, and has been associated with Manipur Hockey for over a decade. He has been actively involved in developing hockey at the grassroots in the North East region and is committed to developing the sport further.

Gyanendro took over as the interim president of Hockey India in July, 2020, after Mushtaque Ahmed resigned from his post citing personal commitments.

The Hockey India congress also discussed the roadmap towards the resumption of the hockey domestic calendar.

Congratulating Gyanendro and Mushtaque, Hockey India secretary general Rajinder Singh said: “Both Gyanendro and Mushtaque have several years of experience in hockey administration and I am confident their expertise will benefit the sport. Their advice will be instrumental in developing the sport further in the country and their leadership will help us work towards achieving our goals.”