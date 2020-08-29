Hockey Hockey Olympian Keshav Dutt to receive Hockey Bengal lifetime achievement award Two-time Olympic gold medallist Keshav Dutt will get Hockey Bengal’s Major Dhyan Chand lifetime achievement award for 2020. Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 29 August, 2020 21:30 IST From left: Nandi Singh, Keshav Dutt and Raghbir Lal Sharma at the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Olympics. - FILE PHOTO/ RAJEEV BHATT Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 29 August, 2020 21:30 IST Two-time Olympic gold medallist Keshav Dutt will get Hockey Bengal’s Major Dhyan Chand lifetime achievement award for 2020, the association announced on Saturday.READ| Sporting equipment for the visually impaired should be less expensive, says athlete The JIS Group won the Leslie Claudius award for contribution to development of sports in Bengal, former coach international Divnain Singh (Joginder Singh award) and former umpire Sudhin Chatterjee (Jaswant Singh Rajput award) were the other winners named by HB on the occasion of the National Sports Day celebrations, presided over by Sports Minister Aroop Biswas.READ| National Sports Awards: Why different yardsticks for different athletes? HB decided to deliver the awards at respective awardees’ homes due to the pandemic.The HB website, www.hockeybengal.org, was launched on the occasion. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos