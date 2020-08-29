Hockey

Olympian Keshav Dutt to receive Hockey Bengal lifetime achievement award

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Keshav Dutt will get Hockey Bengal’s Major Dhyan Chand lifetime achievement award for 2020.

Y.B. Sarangi
Kolkata 29 August, 2020 21:30 IST

From left: Nandi Singh, Keshav Dutt and Raghbir Lal Sharma at the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Olympics.   -  FILE PHOTO/ RAJEEV BHATT

Y.B. Sarangi
Kolkata 29 August, 2020 21:30 IST

 

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Keshav Dutt will get Hockey Bengal’s Major Dhyan Chand lifetime achievement award for 2020, the association announced on Saturday.

READ| Sporting equipment for the visually impaired should be less expensive, says athlete

The JIS Group won the Leslie Claudius award for contribution to development of sports in Bengal, former coach international Divnain Singh (Joginder Singh award) and former umpire Sudhin Chatterjee (Jaswant Singh Rajput award) were the other winners named by HB on the occasion of the National Sports Day celebrations, presided over by Sports Minister Aroop Biswas.

READ| National Sports Awards: Why different yardsticks for different athletes?

HB decided to deliver the awards at respective awardees’ homes due to the pandemic.

The HB website, www.hockeybengal.org, was launched on the occasion.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Captain Cool Special

  Dugout videos

 Related