Hockey India: Mushtaque Ahmed resigns as president, Nigombam to replace him

NEW DELHI 10 July, 2020 13:30 IST

Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed has resigned as Hockey India president due to personal commitments, the national federation announced on Friday.

HI Executive Board named Manipur’s Gyanendro Nigombam as Ahmed's successor.

“Hockey India Executive Board held an emergency meeting today and named Manipur’s Gyannendro Nigombam as the Officiating President of Hockey India,” the national body said.

READ | Hockey India makes modifications to assessment criteria for officials, umpires

“This was following the resignation letter of Mod Mushtaque Ahmed received by Hockey India on July 7 which cited personal and family commitments as the reasons.”

