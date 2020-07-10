Hockey Hockey Hockey India: Mushtaque Ahmed resigns as president, Nigombam to replace him Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed has resigned as Hockey India president due to personal commitments, the national federation announced on Friday. PTI NEW DELHI 10 July, 2020 13:30 IST Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed has resigned as Hockey India president due to personal commitments. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Getty Images PTI NEW DELHI 10 July, 2020 13:30 IST Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed has resigned as Hockey India president due to personal commitments, the national federation announced on Friday.HI Executive Board named Manipur’s Gyanendro Nigombam as Ahmed's successor.“Hockey India Executive Board held an emergency meeting today and named Manipur’s Gyannendro Nigombam as the Officiating President of Hockey India,” the national body said.READ | Hockey India makes modifications to assessment criteria for officials, umpires “This was following the resignation letter of Mod Mushtaque Ahmed received by Hockey India on July 7 which cited personal and family commitments as the reasons.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos