MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey India says women’s national championship will be selection trial to pick new core probables

The national women’s hockey team has endured an underwhelming run in the past few months, the lowest point being its failure to qualify for this year’s Paris Olympics.

Published : Mar 06, 2024 14:10 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: The Indian women’s team lines up before its match against Netherlands during the Women’s FIH Pro League at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.
FILE PHOTO: The Indian women’s team lines up before its match against Netherlands during the Women’s FIH Pro League at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Indian women’s team lines up before its match against Netherlands during the Women’s FIH Pro League at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey on Wednesday said the women’s national championship, to be held from March 13 in Pune, will double up as a selection trial to pick a new group of core probables.

The nationals will be held from March 13 to 23. The national women’s hockey team has endured an underwhelming run in the past few months, the lowest point being its failure to qualify for this year’s Paris Olympics.

ALSO READ | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Sportstar’s coffee table book on FIH Hockey World Cup 2023

“...we will have participation from 28 states and UTs, with members of the Indian team representing their respective states. Hockey India selectors will be closely watching the performances of all the players and based on their recommendation, a new core group will be selected,” Tirkey said in a press release from Hockey India.

Tirkey said no player can take her “place for granted”.

The national team is without a national coach after Dutch-woman Janneke Schopman resigned from the post citing a hostile work environment.

“Everyone will need to perform to their best potential to make the cut. We need to now focus on making the qualification for the FIH Women’s World Cup in 2026 and build towards the LA Olympics with optimism. There is plenty of talent in India, the National Championship is an important platform to identify new talent and we need to further strengthen the domestic structure to bring them to the core,” he said.

ALSO READ | Hockey India: Statements by outgoing officials claiming divisions within the organisation are not correct

Hockey India secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh revealed that a domestic league for women hockey players is also in the works.

“We are putting our minds together to introduce a few new tournaments in the domestic calender, particularly for the development of women’s hockey...

“...we are also working on starting a domestic league for women that could further give opportunity for aspiring players to showcase their talent and make their way into the national program,” he said.

“It is now time to rebuild and focus on investing in the future.”

Related Topics

Hockey India /

Dilip Tirkey /

Paris Olympics /

Janneke Schopman /

FIH Women's Pro League /

Bhola Nath Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India says women’s national championship will be selection trial to pick new core probables
    PTI
  2. It has been a series of comebacks for India, says Rohit Sharma
    Shayan Acharya
  3. WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants seeks change in fortunes, faces Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Khelo India medal winners now eligible for government jobs
    PTI
  5. AIFF president Chaubey denies corruption allegations in letter to members
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey India says women’s national championship will be selection trial to pick new core probables
    PTI
  2. Defending Asian champions Trophy title crucial to becoming the best, says Hardik Singh
    PTI
  3. Hockey India: Statements by outgoing officials claiming divisions within the organisation are not correct
    Team Sportstar
  4. Elena Norman quits as Hockey India CEO after 13 years
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24, home leg review: Beginning and end of different journeys for Indian hockey
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India says women’s national championship will be selection trial to pick new core probables
    PTI
  2. It has been a series of comebacks for India, says Rohit Sharma
    Shayan Acharya
  3. WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants seeks change in fortunes, faces Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Khelo India medal winners now eligible for government jobs
    PTI
  5. AIFF president Chaubey denies corruption allegations in letter to members
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment