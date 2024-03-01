MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Sportstar’s coffee table book on FIH Hockey World Cup 2023

The 252-page book vividly captures sporting actions, cultural extravaganza and spectators’ excitement. Outstanding photographs and rich printing production have made the book lively.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 22:35 IST - 2 MINS READ

Staff Reporter
Sportstar’s editor Ayon Sengupta (left) handed the book to the honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Mr. Patnaik (centre) on Friday.
Sportstar’s editor Ayon Sengupta (left) handed the book to the honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Mr. Patnaik (centre) on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sportstar’s editor Ayon Sengupta (left) handed the book to the honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Mr. Patnaik (centre) on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released a coffee table book titled ‘FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023’, brought out by Sportstar, the sports magazine of The Hindu Group, here on Friday.

Sportstar meticulously captured every moment on and off the field of the 15th chapter of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, showcasing the grand celebration of the sport in Odisha. The captivating book preserved the memories of the World Cup for eternity.

The state successfully organised the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 at two venues - Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

In a message, Mr. Patnaik said, “Having played host to top officials and players from 16 nations, global artists, sports champions and hockey lovers from across the world, it was indeed a bigger, more exciting, engaging and unforgettable Hockey World Cup.

“It was absolutely delightful to see the people of India and Odisha becoming part of what was a hockey festival like no other.”

“The two state-of-the-art venues — the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium, in Bhubaneswar as well as the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela — stand testimony to Odisha’s strong commitment and love towards hockey,” he remarked.

The Odisha CM hoped the success of this World Cup would inspire our younger generation towards hockey and revive the glory of Indian Hockey.

The 252-page book vividly captures sporting actions, cultural extravaganza and spectators’ excitement. Outstanding photographs and rich printing production have made the book lively.

“The right to host back-to-back FIH World Cups stands as a testament to Odisha’s long-standing support for hockey and its commitment to promote sports at every level. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the State has witnessed a sporting revolution,” said Ayon Sengupta, Editor of Sportstar.

“Sportstar and The Hindu feel privileged to be part of this endeavour to spread the story of the State’s love for hockey through this book. The book not only provides a visual treat but also an insight into the works that made the miracle happen,” he added.

Odisha’s Sports and Youth Services Department Secretary R. Vineel Krishna and Sridhar Aranala, Vice President, SDT Rao, General Manager, of The Hindu Group were present at the release of the book.

Related Topics

Hockey World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Grace Harris’ attacking fifty helps UP Warriorz ease past Gujarat Giants
    Mayank
  2. Ranji Trophy preview: Chandrakant Pandit eyes victory against former side as Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh face off
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Sportstar’s coffee table book on FIH Hockey World Cup 2023
    Staff Reporter
  4. Saudi Arabia launches formal bid to host 2034 World Cup in FIFA contest effectively already won
    AP
  5. Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Services tops Group A after draw with Kerala; Goa second after being held by Assam
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Sportstar’s coffee table book on FIH Hockey World Cup 2023
    Staff Reporter
  2. Indian sports wrap, March 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympics gold medallist and Paris 2024 hopeful Meilutyte undergoes foot surgery
    Reuters
  4. Salt Lake City submits bid to host 2034 Winter Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Sports schedule, March 2024: IPL, World Indoor Athletics Championships, African Games, WPL, UCL and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Grace Harris’ attacking fifty helps UP Warriorz ease past Gujarat Giants
    Mayank
  2. Ranji Trophy preview: Chandrakant Pandit eyes victory against former side as Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh face off
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Sportstar’s coffee table book on FIH Hockey World Cup 2023
    Staff Reporter
  4. Saudi Arabia launches formal bid to host 2034 World Cup in FIFA contest effectively already won
    AP
  5. Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Services tops Group A after draw with Kerala; Goa second after being held by Assam
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment