Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Sportstar’s coffee table book on FIH Hockey World Cup 2023

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released a coffee table book titled ‘FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023’, brought out by Sportstar, the sports magazine of The Hindu Group, here on Friday.

Sportstar meticulously captured every moment on and off the field of the 15th chapter of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, showcasing the grand celebration of the sport in Odisha. The captivating book preserved the memories of the World Cup for eternity.

The state successfully organised the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 at two venues - Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

In a message, Mr. Patnaik said, “Having played host to top officials and players from 16 nations, global artists, sports champions and hockey lovers from across the world, it was indeed a bigger, more exciting, engaging and unforgettable Hockey World Cup.

“It was absolutely delightful to see the people of India and Odisha becoming part of what was a hockey festival like no other.”

“The two state-of-the-art venues — the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium, in Bhubaneswar as well as the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela — stand testimony to Odisha’s strong commitment and love towards hockey,” he remarked.

The Odisha CM hoped the success of this World Cup would inspire our younger generation towards hockey and revive the glory of Indian Hockey.

The 252-page book vividly captures sporting actions, cultural extravaganza and spectators’ excitement. Outstanding photographs and rich printing production have made the book lively.

“The right to host back-to-back FIH World Cups stands as a testament to Odisha’s long-standing support for hockey and its commitment to promote sports at every level. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the State has witnessed a sporting revolution,” said Ayon Sengupta, Editor of Sportstar.

“Sportstar and The Hindu feel privileged to be part of this endeavour to spread the story of the State’s love for hockey through this book. The book not only provides a visual treat but also an insight into the works that made the miracle happen,” he added.

Odisha’s Sports and Youth Services Department Secretary R. Vineel Krishna and Sridhar Aranala, Vice President, SDT Rao, General Manager, of The Hindu Group were present at the release of the book.