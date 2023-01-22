Hockey

Hockey World Cup: We let ourselves down by giving the ball away too easily, says India coach Reid

Uthra Ganesan
BHUBANESWAR 22 January, 2023 22:57 IST
India team coach Graham Reid put the entire team in the dock for allowing New Zealand to take control despite being up by two goals twice in the game.

India coach Graham Reid finally admitted penalty corner conversions let the team down in the crucial crossover match against New Zealand.

“Obviously our PC conversion (was off) but we also had a lot of circle penetrations that we couldn’t convert. We scored three goals today and 3-4 goals would normally be enough. We probably needed to be more in front and tighter in defence,” he said when asked what went wrong for the host on Sunday.

