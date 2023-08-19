MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian junior women’s hockey team loses 1-3 to Germany in 4 Nations Tournament

Mumtaz Khan (60th) was the lone goal-scorer for India during its 1-3 loss to host Germany in the 4 Nations Tournament on Saturday.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 19:55 IST , Dusseldorf - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Indian junior women’s hockey team started its campaign at the 4 Nations Tournament with a 1-3 loss. (Representative Image)
Indian junior women’s hockey team started its campaign at the 4 Nations Tournament with a 1-3 loss. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Indian junior women’s hockey team started its campaign at the 4 Nations Tournament with a 1-3 loss. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Indian junior women’s hockey team started its campaign at the 4 Nations Tournament with a 1-3 loss to host Germany on Saturday.

Mumtaz Khan (60th) was the lone goal-scorer for India. Hahn Marie (9th), Seidel Carolin (37th) and Lena Keller (58th) scored a goal each in Germany’s win.

Germany began the match on a strong note with Hahn Marie scoring a goal in the ninth minute of the game after successfully converting a penalty corner to put India on the backfoot.

India increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to level the score but Germany doubled their lead with Carolin scoring a field goal. At the end of the third quarter, Germany were leading 2-0.

ALSO READ
There are many unfit players in Asiad-bound Indian team, claims Rani Rampal

The third quarter was a goalless affair.

In the fourth quarter, the Indian team came out with a well-structured plan. They remained determined to equalise and switched their style of play to a counter-attacking strategy.

However, Keller scored a field goal in the dying minutes of the game to take the match away from India.

Mumtaz successfully converted a penalty corner to pull one back for India, but it was too late.

India will next face England on Sunday.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mehuli Ghosh bags Paris 2024 Olympics quota, wins bronze in ISSF World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sable ends 7th in 3000m SC heat, Shaili Singh out of long jump; Indians in action on Day 1, results
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian junior women’s hockey team loses 1-3 to Germany in 4 Nations Tournament
    PTI
  4. Alcaraz vs Hurkacz; Zverev vs Djokovic, Cincinnati Open 2023: Semifinals preview, head-to-head records, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian men, women compound archers strike gold at World Cup Stage 4
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Indian junior women’s hockey team loses 1-3 to Germany in 4 Nations Tournament
    PTI
  2. There are many unfit players in Asiad-bound Indian team, claims Rani Rampal
    PTI
  3. Men’s sub-junior hockey group formed; to undergo training under Sardar Singh
    PTI
  4. Pakistan government suspends country’s hockey federation, orders fresh elections
    PTI
  5. Indian junior men’s hockey team outclasses Spain 6-2 in 4-Nations Tournament
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mehuli Ghosh bags Paris 2024 Olympics quota, wins bronze in ISSF World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sable ends 7th in 3000m SC heat, Shaili Singh out of long jump; Indians in action on Day 1, results
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian junior women’s hockey team loses 1-3 to Germany in 4 Nations Tournament
    PTI
  4. Alcaraz vs Hurkacz; Zverev vs Djokovic, Cincinnati Open 2023: Semifinals preview, head-to-head records, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian men, women compound archers strike gold at World Cup Stage 4
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment