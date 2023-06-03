Team India returns home to hero’s welcome after winning Men’s Junior Asia Cup

Published : Jun 03, 2023 17:22 IST , Bangalore - 1 MIN READ

Indian Colts were crowned Champions after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Pakistan in the final to win the tournament for a record fourth time. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Indian junior hockey team were greeted with rousing cheers upon their arrival in the nation on Saturday afternoon after winning the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Salalah Oman by decisively defeating traditional rivals Pakistan.

The Indian team were greeted and garlanded at Bangalore airport by officials from Hockey Karnataka, including Secretary A B Subbaiah, and a delegation from SAI STC comprised of junior hockey players from Karnataka.

Indian Colts were crowned Champions after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Pakistan in the final to win the tournament for a record fourth time. With this historic victory, India has set a new record for the most titles won at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. Previously, India and Pakistan were tied at three.

Speaking on the successful campaign, Captain Uttam Singh said, “It brings us great joy to come back home with the trophy, we have put in a lot of hard work as part of our preparation, and it is nice to be rewarded for it.” He further added “It is heartwarming and very motivating to see a legend like AB Subbaiah welcome us.”

Mohit Shashikanth, who also won the accolade of goalkeeper of tournament, stated that the team was inspired by the Indian Men’s team that brought home the Bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. “We saw the immense love and affection showered upon the team after winning a Bronze medal at the Olympics and were motivated to make India proud, so this is a special achievement for us” he said.