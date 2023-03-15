FIH Pro League: India seals shootout win against Australia, ends Rourkela series unbeaten

Fort Rourkela remained unconquered as India won 4-3 against Australia on shootouts after the teams were tied 2-2 in regulation time in the final Pro League match of the mini-series here on Wednesday.

India now remains unbeaten at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in eight games, starting with its World Cup campaign earlier this year.

Despite missing two early shots in the shootout, the host came back to take the game into sudden death courtesy another impressive performance by P.R. Sreejesh who made three saves.

A fighting Australian team kept the pressure up all through the game, specially in the second half, but India managed to come away with two points for the win.

An early goal courtesy a rasping reverse hit by Vivek Sagar Prasad from the top of circle, off a penalty corner rebound in the second minute handed an ideal start to India. But the early dominance did not translate into a flurry of goals as India missed a series of penalty corners in the next couple of minutes.

With Manpreet Singh sitting out of the game, player roles were shifted. Dilpreet Singh moved further up to his usual position and Vivek, in his 100th game, marshalled the central midfield along with Hardik Singh.

India was in control for the first quarter but Australia gradually created spaces, took possession and opened channels on either flank with passes along the sidelines. The chances started coming and only a resolute Indian defence, impressive goalkeeping and the post kept Australia at bay.

Post the half-time break, the sideline passes were mixed with long aerials to bypass the opponent and enter the Indian circle more often. One of those saw Pawan tripping Nathan Ephraums on the backline to concede a stroke, and a goal.

A brilliant Sukhjeet flick deflecting off Eddie Ockenden’s stick put India ahead for the second time. Australia threw everything upfront but could only manage a draw before faltering in the shootout.

India remains on top of the standings with 19 points in eight games while Australia is sixth with eight points in as many matches. Harmanpreet Singh leads the top scorers’ list, with 11 goals, while Selvam Karthi and Sukhjeet Singh being the other Indians in the top-five.

India’s next Pro League game is now scheduled on May 26, against Belgium in London.